NBA fans were left flabbergasted as they heard the news about ticket prices for the regular-season game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite both teams having star players like Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, the cheapest ticket to both teams’ season-opener game on Wednesday night is only $4, according to TickPick.

Fans saw the news about the ticket prices on social media and reacted to the shockingly low price to enter the arena to watch the season opener.

“They actually claimed Zion and Ja would dominate the NBA for a decade… and it all came crashing down over $4 tickets.”

“As long as Adam Silver is commissioner of the NBA, this will be the norm for smaller market teams.”

“Zion and Ja really need to leave off-field issues and start hooping seriously.”

“$4 to catch an NBA home opener is absurdly cheap, basically pay-for-your-seat-and-get-a-show-for-free energy. No excuses, that’s a steal.”

“Honestly, $4 is insane value. If you live nearby, this is basically free entertainment for a pro-level game.”

“This isn’t even a bad game, goddamn, NBA really screwed when Bron retires.”

Some fans also attributed this fall in value to the increasing age of famous veterans like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, who are all now approaching retirement. The new generation of players has often been criticized for lacking the superstar value that these veterans brought to the league in their prime. A former player went as far as to claim that the Thunder’s 2025 championship will be forgotten in a decade.

Since the end of the Warriors’ dynasty in 2019, the NBA Finals have seen their average viewership steadily fall, and until Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, no Finals game had crossed 15 million viewers since the 2019 Finals. Hence, there is some substance to the superstars falling out of their prime, causing a fall in viewership, but that is not the only thing to blame for these prices.

Considering that this game is in Memphis, there might be a reason why this fixture is priced as cheaply as it is. Morant could be sidelined for the game as he has missed the Grizzlies’ entire preseason run due to a left ankle sprain. Additionally, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey would also likely be missing the opening night due to injuries. Hence, with a depleted roster, the cheap prices could be a last-ditch move to invite more fans to support their team even without their star faces. But the Grizzlies remain hopeful that Morant might be back for the season opener against the Pelicans.

Zion Williamson, who has increased stakes to perform extremely well this season, could sit out the game as well, but will likely play after reaching a peak of his physical health this summer. But considering Williamson’s flaky form over the past few seasons, even he has lost any star value that could attract audiences, despite being away from home. He had only 13 points, three rebounds, four assists, and four steals while shooting 54.5% from the field against the Rockets in the Pelicans’ preseason opener. They only have one more game, which is against the Magic, before playing the season opener against the Grizzlies.

This duo (Williamson and Morant) has not faced each other since 2023, after either of them missed the game every time the two teams collided in the past two years. Their record against each other in the regular season is tied at four wins each.

Do you think Williamson and Morant can still revive their careers to the superstar caliber that was expected from them when they were drafted? Or have the off-court distractions got the best of them? Let us know what you think in the comments section.