Fans React To Shockingly Low Ticket Price To Potentially See Zion Williamson Face Ja Morant Live On NBA Opening Day

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Nov 25, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) talk during free throws during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) talk during free throws during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

NBA fans were left flabbergasted as they heard the news about ticket prices for the regular-season game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite both teams having star players like Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, the cheapest ticket to both teams’ season-opener game on Wednesday night is only $4, according to TickPick.

Fans saw the news about the ticket prices on social media and reacted to the shockingly low price to enter the arena to watch the season opener.

“They actually claimed Zion and Ja would dominate the NBA for a decade… and it all came crashing down over $4 tickets.”

“As long as Adam Silver is commissioner of the NBA, this will be the norm for smaller market teams.”

“Zion and Ja really need to leave off-field issues and start hooping seriously.”

“$4 to catch an NBA home opener is absurdly cheap, basically pay-for-your-seat-and-get-a-show-for-free energy. No excuses, that’s a steal.”

“Honestly, $4 is insane value. If you live nearby, this is basically free entertainment for a pro-level game.”

“This isn’t even a bad game, goddamn, NBA really screwed when Bron retires.”

Some fans also attributed this fall in value to the increasing age of famous veterans like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, who are all now approaching retirement. The new generation of players has often been criticized for lacking the superstar value that these veterans brought to the league in their prime. A former player went as far as to claim that the Thunder’s 2025 championship will be forgotten in a decade.

Since the end of the Warriors’ dynasty in 2019, the NBA Finals have seen their average viewership steadily fall, and until Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, no Finals game had crossed 15 million viewers since the 2019 Finals. Hence, there is some substance to the superstars falling out of their prime, causing a fall in viewership, but that is not the only thing to blame for these prices.

Considering that this game is in Memphis, there might be a reason why this fixture is priced as cheaply as it is. Morant could be sidelined for the game as he has missed the Grizzlies’ entire preseason run due to a left ankle sprain. Additionally, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey would also likely be missing the opening night due to injuries. Hence, with a depleted roster, the cheap prices could be a last-ditch move to invite more fans to support their team even without their star faces. But the Grizzlies remain hopeful that Morant might be back for the season opener against the Pelicans.

Zion Williamson, who has increased stakes to perform extremely well this season, could sit out the game as well, but will likely play after reaching a peak of his physical health this summer. But considering Williamson’s flaky form over the past few seasons, even he has lost any star value that could attract audiences, despite being away from home. He had only 13 points, three rebounds, four assists, and four steals while shooting 54.5% from the field against the Rockets in the Pelicans’ preseason opener. They only have one more game, which is against the Magic, before playing the season opener against the Grizzlies.

This duo (Williamson and Morant) has not faced each other since 2023, after either of them missed the game every time the two teams collided in the past two years. Their record against each other in the regular season is tied at four wins each.

Do you think Williamson and Morant can still revive their careers to the superstar caliber that was expected from them when they were drafted? Or have the off-court distractions got the best of them? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Oct 8, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images Kevin Durant Saves Amen Thompson From ‘Bitter’ Criticism After Fight With Jose Alvarado
Next Article Mar 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts in the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Patrick Beverley Blames Lakers For Russell Westbrook’s Jobless Scare: “Never Seen This Ever”
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Might Also Like