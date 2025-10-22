Shaquille O’Neal Says Joel Embiid Is No Longer In The NBA’s Top Big Man Conversation

Shaquille O’Neal isn’t holding back on Joel Embiid. Speaking on The Big Podcast, the Hall of Famer said Embiid is no longer in the conversation for the NBA’s top big man, adding that Nikola Jokic has clearly surpassed him and that he hopes the 76ers star uses the criticism as motivation.

“He’s just been unconsidered for NBA top big man. He’s out the list now, and you can tell them I said it,” Shaq said. “Two or three years ago, it was him and Joker, they were neck and neck. Joker has him by far now. It’s disappointing.”

O’Neal’s comments reflect growing frustration from former players who believe Embiid has yet to live up to his full potential. Despite multiple All-Star appearances, the Sixers center has battled injuries and inconsistency in big moments, often missing critical playoff games or falling short when it matters most. For Shaq, who dominated his era through sheer force and durability, Embiid’s recent struggles represent a lack of edge and accountability that separates good players from great ones.

“I hope he gets mad and he dominates, but that hasn’t been the case,” Shaq added. “When I come at guys, they wanna take it personal, but I’m just trying to motivate them. So if I say something and then you go, ‘Oh, Shaq this, Shaq that,’ I know you soft. S-O-F-T, soft.”

There is an undeniable hint of truth to Shaq’s words. No matter how you personally feel about Embiid, his status has changed greatly over the past few years.

Just a few years ago, he was considered one of the best players in the game, equal in power to Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. He even won league MVP over Jokic in 2022-23 with averages of 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game on 54.8% shooting.

Due to his strength, skills, and relentless competitive spirit, Embiid was a favorite of Shaq and the face of his “big man alliance.” Although the 76ers have never advanced past the second round under his watch, Embiid was once the pinnacle of dominance for modern-day centers.

Unfortunately, Embiid’s inability to stay healthy has cost him that title. In fact, with just 58 games played over the last two seasons, it’s uncertain whether Embiid will ever return to his MVP form.

This season, the 76ers are just hoping he’s healthy long enough to develop any kind of rhythm. While playing up to Jokic’s level may be out of reach for now, he can still be a dominant force around the rim. But to prove Shaq wrong, he’ll have to step up when it counts the most and achieve playoff success in Philly alongside Paul George and Tyrese Maxey. Talent-wise, he’s up for the task, but can his body hold up?

Embiid’s legacy is still being written, but the clock is ticking. The window for him to reclaim his dominance and silence his critics is shrinking by the season. For all his talent, accolades, and potential, it’s time for Joel Embiid to show the world he’s got what it takes to be a champion.