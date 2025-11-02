NBA Player Ratings: Chicago Bulls Lose First Game Against New York Knicks

The Chicago Bulls’ perfect start finally met its match Sunday night, as Jalen Brunson’s 31-point burst powered the New York Knicks to a 128-116 win at Madison Square Garden and snapped their three-game skid. New York torched the league’s top-ranked perimeter defense with a season-best shooting display, drilling 20 threes and getting major boosts from Karl-Anthony Towns (20 points, 15 rebounds) and a suddenly awakened bench unit that poured in 46 points.

Josh Giddey’s triple-double (23 points, 12 assists, 12 rebounds) and Nikola Vucevic’s steady interior production weren’t enough to keep Chicago (5-1) among the Eastern Conference’s unbeaten. The Knicks blew the game open with a 37-point third quarter, burying five more threes in the period, to deny the Bulls their first 6-0 start since the Michael Jordan era. Let’s go through the player ratings for the Bulls players after Sunday night’s game.

Josh Giddey: A

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 12 REB, 12 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 10-19 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT, 38 MIN

Josh Giddey was the clear bright spot for Chicago, putting together a commanding triple-double that showcased just how vital he has become to the Bulls’ early-season success. His 23 points came on efficient drives and timely cuts, while his 12 rebounds and 12 assists reflected his ability to control the tempo even as New York caught fire from deep.

Giddey consistently created high-quality looks for teammates, kept Chicago afloat during its stagnant stretches, and showed poise despite the Knicks’ defensive pressure. Though he did commit four turnovers, he was overwhelmingly productive, and the Bulls simply would’ve been blown off the floor without his all-around effort.

Nikola Vucevic: B

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 14 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 6-10 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-2 FT, 32 MIN

Nikola Vucevic quietly put together another steady double-double, giving Chicago 17 points and 14 rebounds while knocking down all three of his three-point attempts. He was a stabilizing force inside, battling on the glass and keeping possessions alive, and his improved floor spacing helped Chicago stay competitive early on.

Defensively, he had a tough assignment dealing with the Knicks’ pick-and-pop actions and fast ball movement, but he still managed to contribute a block and avoid foul trouble. Even in a loss, Vucevic’s consistency stood out.

Matas Buzelis: B

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 5-11 FG, 4-6 3PT, 0-0 FT, 31 MIN

In one of his most confident outings yet, Buzelis showed why the Bulls are so high on his long-term potential. He scored 14 points on efficient shooting, including four threes, and mixed in some strong rebounding moments on both ends.

His defensive activity was noticeable early, and while he didn’t rack up assists or blocks, he stayed within the flow of the offense and avoided forcing plays. The youngster continues trending upward, and this performance was another glimpse of his expanding versatility.

Jalen Smith: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 5-7 FG, 2-4 3PT, 0-1 FT, 16 MIN

Smith gave the Bulls excellent minutes off the bench, providing interior scoring and energy with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. He was active around the rim, grabbed five rebounds, and even knocked down two threes, continuing to prove he can stretch the floor when needed.

His physicality helped Chicago withstand some of New York’s runs, and he avoided mistakes, committing no turnovers. Smith was one of the few bench players who made a clearly positive impact.

Tre Jones: B-

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 6-13 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 34 MIN

Jones delivered a solid offensive night, mixing in midrange pull-ups and strong finishes around the rim while adding five assists in 34 minutes. He played with good pace and energy defensively, recording a steal and doing his best to contain New York’s guards, though the Knicks’ hot shooting made that an uphill battle.

While he did turn the ball over twice and wasn’t able to consistently impact the game as a secondary creator, Jones still provided dependable play and gave Chicago needed scoring stability in the backcourt.

Isaac Okoro: C+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 6-11 FG, 2-4 3PT, 0-0 FT, 22 MIN

Okoro came out aggressive, scoring 14 points and knocking down two threes while shooting over 50 percent from the field. His offensive efficiency was a nice boost, especially in the first half when Chicago needed scoring support behind Giddey, and he attacked closeouts with more confidence than usual.

Still, his lack of playmaking and minimal defensive impact stood out in a game where the Bulls struggled to get stops on the perimeter. A solid scoring night, but one where Chicago needed more of his trademark defensive presence.

Patrick Williams: C

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 3-9 FG, 2-7 3PT, 3-4 FT, 26 MIN

Williams had an uneven night, flashing his two-way potential but struggling with efficiency and consistency. His 11 points came on a cold 3-of-9 shooting clip, but he did knock down two threes and added three assists, showing more willingness to move the ball.

Defensively, his two steals were timely, yet he often seemed a step late rotating to New York’s shooters. Williams did some good things, but the Bulls need his assertiveness and defensive edge on a far more regular basis.

Ayo Dosunmu: C

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 3-8 FG, 1-5 3PT, 0-0 FT, 21 MIN

Ayo brought energy defensively and showed flashes of aggression, but his overall efficiency was lacking. He scored seven points on 3-of-8 shooting, grabbed three rebounds, and added a steal and two blocks, highlighting his defensive versatility. However, his perimeter shooting remained inconsistent, and he had trouble finishing possessions offensively. Still, his activity level helped Chicago briefly shift momentum in the second half.

Jevon Carter: C-

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 0 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-0 FT, 12 MIN

Carter couldn’t get on track offensively, going scoreless and missing his only shot attempt, though he did provide two assists in 12 minutes. Defensively, he competed as usual at the point of attack, but New York’s perimeter spacing limited his ability to disrupt possessions. Carter’s role is typically built on defensive spark and timely shotmaking, but neither materialized in this one.

Kevin Huerter: C-

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-0 FT, 12 MIN

Huerter’s night was surprisingly quiet, as he failed to score and missed his only three-point attempt across 12 minutes. He struggled to find a rhythm within Chicago’s half-court sets and wasn’t able to generate his usual movement shooting or secondary playmaking. Without his scoring punch, the bench lacked spacing during several key stretches.

Dalen Terry: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1-3 FG, 1-1 3PT, 0-0 FT, 1 MIN

Terry’s brief appearance wasn’t enough to meaningfully change the game, though he did knock down a three in his lone shot attempt. In just one minute, he didn’t have time to impact the flow on either end, but he stayed ready and made the most of his single offensive opportunity.

Julian Phillips: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-0 FT, 6 MIN

Phillips played only six minutes and struggled to settle in, missing his lone shot attempt and not contributing in the box score. It was a quiet, low-impact outing that didn’t offer much evaluation opportunity.