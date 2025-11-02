Charles Barkley Trolls LeBron James For Allegedly Lying About His Injury; Thinks Age Is Catching Up With The Lakers Star

There have been multiple claims against LeBron James, which state that he is not being honest about his injury situation presently. While some are hostile, like allegations of steroid use or protesting the absence of a contract extension, NBA legend Charles Barkley has a little more light-hearted prediction.

On the latest episode of the Dan Patrick Show, Charles Barkley appeared and spoke about several things in the NBA, including LeBron James and the Lakers. While addressing James’ injury, Barkley pointed to the imminent truth that the fact that LeBron James is 40 years old is catching up with him.

“He’s just old. Everybody gets old. Yeah, he says sciatica? You know what that means, Dan? His back hurts. All old people’s backs hurt, Dan. All old people’s backs hurt. You can dress it up like sciatica. You can come up with all these medical terms. LeBron is old,” said Barkley while describing LeBron James’ injury situation.

One of the things that James prides himself on is his physical fitness. The entire longevity debate on his career banks upon how much he invests in his body to remain legally fit to this day, even at this age.

Therefore, if age is eventually catching up with him, publicly admitting that it is at a time when half the basketball world is waiting for him to retire, may not be the smartest move if you think about it. Considering that James has admitted he still wants to play if his body allows.

For now, of course, it seems like Barkley is only joking and yanking James’ chain for his age. However, if there is any substance to Barkley’s claims, then it could mark the beginning of the end for James’ career. The chatter around the decline of James’ career, including the fact that the Lakers no longer need him, has already begun in the NBA world, including the media.

The Lakers’ veteran superstar is yet to make his debut this season as the team anticipates he will be out until mid-November. James seems to have chosen to spend time with his family instead of travelling with the team. He first attended the World Series game with his wife and then also got his $37 million mansion demolished, reportedly to build luxury homes for himself and his son, Bronny.

Therefore, no matter how much people flame LeBron James for being a bad teammate as he’s not traveling with his team, it is clear that James has begun prioritizing family time over the team, and deserves to do so.