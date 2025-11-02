Charles Barkley Trolls LeBron James For Allegedly Lying About His Injury; Thinks Age Is Catching Up With The Lakers Star

Charles Barkley pokes fun at LeBron James about his 'old man injury'; says sciatica issue is a cover-up.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Charles Barkley Trolls LeBron James For Lying About His Injury; Thinks Age Is Catching Up With The Lakers Star
Credits: Imagn Images

There have been multiple claims against LeBron James, which state that he is not being honest about his injury situation presently. While some are hostile, like allegations of steroid use or protesting the absence of a contract extension, NBA legend Charles Barkley has a little more light-hearted prediction.

On the latest episode of the Dan Patrick Show, Charles Barkley appeared and spoke about several things in the NBA, including LeBron James and the Lakers. While addressing James’ injury, Barkley pointed to the imminent truth that the fact that LeBron James is 40 years old is catching up with him.

“He’s just old. Everybody gets old. Yeah, he says sciatica? You know what that means, Dan? His back hurts. All old people’s backs hurt, Dan. All old people’s backs hurt. You can dress it up like sciatica. You can come up with all these medical terms. LeBron is old,” said Barkley while describing LeBron James’ injury situation.

 

One of the things that James prides himself on is his physical fitness. The entire longevity debate on his career banks upon how much he invests in his body to remain legally fit to this day, even at this age.

Therefore, if age is eventually catching up with him, publicly admitting that it is at a time when half the basketball world is waiting for him to retire, may not be the smartest move if you think about it. Considering that James has admitted he still wants to play if his body allows.

For now, of course, it seems like Barkley is only joking and yanking James’ chain for his age. However, if there is any substance to Barkley’s claims, then it could mark the beginning of the end for James’ career. The chatter around the decline of James’ career, including the fact that the Lakers no longer need him, has already begun in the NBA world, including the media.

The Lakers’ veteran superstar is yet to make his debut this season as the team anticipates he will be out until mid-November. James seems to have chosen to spend time with his family instead of travelling with the team. He first attended the World Series game with his wife and then also got his $37 million mansion demolished, reportedly to build luxury homes for himself and his son, Bronny.

Therefore, no matter how much people flame LeBron James for being a bad teammate as he’s not traveling with his team, it is clear that James has begun prioritizing family time over the team, and deserves to do so.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Nov 2, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) dribbles against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images NBA Player Ratings: Chicago Bulls Lose First Game Against New York Knicks
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like