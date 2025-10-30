LeBron James Flamed For Skipping Lakers Game: “He’s A Lousy Teammate”

LeBron James’ absence from the Lakers game did not go unnoticed this week. Speaking on The Craig Carton Show, sports radio host Craig Carton accused LeBron of being a “lousy teammate” for not traveling with the team to Minnesota, while pointing out that he had no problem attending a Dodgers playoff game the night before.

“LeBron is a lousy teammate,” said Carton. “He did not travel to Minnesota to watch the Lakers without him and Luka. Well, he had no problem going to the Dodger game the night before because he’s Big Show Bob. The reason LeBron is not playing is that his feelings are hurt. LeBron does not have sciatica. He went to the Dodger game, didn’t look like he had sciatica.”

LeBron has yet to make his debut for the Lakers as he recovers from a sciatica injury. James, 40, has elected to take a cautious approach for his 23rd season to preserve his health, stamina, and durability.

After averaging 27.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game last season, he’s projected for another All-Star campaign, but first he’ll have to make his way back on the court and out of street clothes.

While he would normally be with his teammates on the sidelines he was nowhere to be seen during their recent trip to Minnesota.

Of course, that didn’t stop him from attending the Dodgers’ recent home game at the World Series. He was spotted in a Dodger cap, accompanied by his wife, Savannah. They were celebrity VIP guests and quickly became the center of attention.

While these might seem like unrelated incidents, Carton says that James sent the wrong message to his teammates by prioritizing the World Series over his own team’s regular-season game. While LeBron can’t control his injuries, he can still be there for his team, but he chose to stay home instead.

Regarding LeBron’s sciatica, Carton isn’t the only one to suggest LeBron is faking the injury. Charles Barkley also believes it was a cover for something else. Unlike Barkley, however, Carton says he’s sitting out because his feelings are hurt.

Since Luka Doncic joined, LeBron’s role has seen a gradual decline to the point where he’s no longer the main priority. The entire pecking order has shifted, with Luka on top and LeBron somewhere underneath, losing more ground every day.

Still, despite the changes, there’s no evidence that LeBron is doing anything maliciously. At 40 years old, every injury is taken seriously, and he will not risk a setback by playing through the pain. The playoffs are everything now, and missing a few games early on is hardly proof of poor leadership.

In fact, LeBron’s leadership has made the Lakers’ transition easier for Luka Doncic. He embraced Luka’s arrival from day one while adjusting his own game to maximize their potential. We saw a glimpse of it last season, and more is yet to come.

For now, LeBron is focused on recovery and the bigger picture. His absence might raise questions, but his legacy as a leader remains intact. When he returns, expect him to remind everyone why he’s still the face of the franchise.