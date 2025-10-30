Spurs Player Ratings: Victor Wembanyama Dominates Again In MVP-Like Fashion Against Heat

Victor Wembanyama delivered another ridiculous two-way showcase, powering the San Antonio Spurs to a historic 5-0 start with 27 points, 18 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks in a gritty 107-101 win over the Miami Heat. In a night packed with franchise milestones, the Spurs leaned on their 7-foot-4 superstar’s dominance to withstand Miami’s furious fourth-quarter rally and secure the best opening stretch in team history.

Despite missing several key rotation players, the Heat fought back behind Bam Adebayo’s explosive 31-point effort, trimming a double-digit deficit with a 17-1 run that briefly stunned the Frost Bank Center. But San Antonio’s depth, six players in double figures, highlighted by Stephon Castle’s 21-point, eight-assist breakout, ultimately steadied the game, allowing Wembanyama to punctuate the victory with a late emotional surge that ignited the home crowd.

The Spurs’ rising phenom extended his remarkable streak of games with at least one block to 90, further cementing his early-season MVP buzz. And as the clock wound down and Wembanyama urged fans to rise to their feet, San Antonio again played like a team that believes its ascent is only just beginning. Let’s provide the player ratings for each Spurs player who made the floor.

Victor Wembanyama: A+

Game Stats: 27 PTS, 18 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 5 BLK, 10-23 FG, 1-5 3PT, 6-8 FT, 40 MIN

Wembanyama added another MVP-caliber performance, dominating both ends with 27 points, 18 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks. Offensively, he controlled the game from the mid-post and elbows, punishing mismatches and using his passing to collapse Miami’s defense.

Even on a 10-for-23 shooting night, his gravity created wide-open looks for shooters and cutters, and his six offensive rebounds extended critical possessions. Defensively, Wembanyama shifted the entire geometry of the court.

His five blocks don’t fully capture how many shots he altered or how often Miami avoided driving altogether once he established himself in the paint. He anchored the Spurs during Miami’s massive fourth-quarter run, grabbing crucial defensive rebounds and orchestrating late possessions. His urging the crowd to rise gave San Antonio the final push it needed to close out the victory and start 5-0 for the first time in franchise history.

Stephon Castle: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST, 4 STL, 1 BLK, 7-12 FG, 2-4 3PT, 5-7 FT, 35 MIN

Castle was spectacular, delivering one of his most complete performances of the season with 21 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds. He played with a veteran’s patience, reading Miami’s coverages, attacking mismatches, and hitting 7-of-12 from the floor.

His two made threes kept defenders honest, and he consistently found cutters and shooters as the Heat sent extra bodies toward Wembanyama. Defensively, Castle was even more impressive, generating four steals and applying relentless pressure on Miami’s ball-handlers.

His ability to navigate screens without losing positioning prevented the Heat from comfortably initiating their sets. Castle’s +9 plus/minus reflected his command on both ends, and his poise in the fourth quarter was essential when the Spurs briefly lost their footing. This was an emerging-star performance in every sense.

Devin Vassell: B+

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 6-16 FG, 4-12 3PT, 1-2 FT, 37 MIN

Vassell was aggressive throughout the night, finishing with 17 points and 9 rebounds while spacing the floor with four made threes. Although he shot just 6-of-16, he repeatedly stepped into big-moment jumpers whenever Miami threatened a run, giving San Antonio a reliable perimeter scorer alongside Castle.

His willingness to attack closeouts helped generate rhythm for the offense, especially in the third quarter when the Spurs built a double-digit lead. Defensively, Vassell’s length was a major factor.

His rotations were sharp, he contested without fouling, and he contributed one block while helping limit Miami’s wing penetration. His +5 performance reflects both ends of the floor; he played poised, stayed within the offensive flow, and stepped up when San Antonio needed stability. It wasn’t his flashiest night, but it was winning basketball.

Dylan Harper: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 5-10 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-2 FT, 25 MIN

Dylan Harper brought aggressive scoring and playmaking off the bench, finishing with 13 points on an efficient 5-of-10 shooting night. His two made threes provided instant offense, and his willingness to attack Miami’s rotating defense forced them to adjust their matchups.

His four assists helped connect bench units, and his +6 plus/minus highlighted his effectiveness in keeping the Spurs afloat during Miami’s surges. Harper continues to look like a player growing more confident by the game, and he had an inspired performance as a rookie.

Keldon Johnson: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 4-7 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 23 MIN

Johnson provided exactly what the Spurs needed off the bench: physicality, scoring bursts, and veteran stability. He finished with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting, including a strong drive-and-kick game that helped initiate second-unit offense.

His ability to bully smaller defenders created matchup problems Miami couldn’t easily solve. On the defensive end, Johnson held his own while switching across multiple positions.

His rebounding and lateral strength helped keep Miami from generating momentum on the wings. Even with a -9 plus/minus, his contributions came at key junctures, helping San Antonio survive non-Wembanyama stretches without losing offensive direction.

Harrison Barnes: B-

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 3-8 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-2 FT, 31 MIN

Barnes provided steady, veteran offense early, knocking down two threes and giving San Antonio essential spacing as Miami packed the paint to deal with Wembanyama. Though he finished with just 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting, his willingness to take rhythm threes kept the Heat honest and opened driving lanes for Castle and Vassell.

His off-ball defense was equally valuable, recording two steals and jumping passing lanes that disrupted Miami’s early offensive flow. Defensively, Barnes had mixed moments.

He held his ground well in switches and offered strong positional discipline, but Miami targeted him on secondary actions and forced him into a couple of tough closeouts that led to breakdowns. His –15 plus/minus reflects those defensive stretches, yet his overall impact still helped stabilize the starting unit during a game where San Antonio needed spacing and decision-making more than volume scoring.

Jordan McLaughlin: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 2-4 FG, 2-3 3PT, 0-0 FT, 11 MIN

McLaughlin played a clean, efficient game, scoring six points on 2-of-4 shooting. all three, and providing two assists with just one turnover. His shot-making punished Miami’s drop coverage and forced their defense to extend, giving San Antonio more spacing during bench-heavy stretches.

Defensively, McLaughlin used his quickness to limit dribble penetration and disrupt passing angles, adding one steal in the process. He played within himself, moved the ball well, and provided a steady presence as the backup point guard. His +4 plus/minus reflects how effectively he ran the offense in short minutes.

Julian Champagnie: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 1-6 FG, 0-4 3PT, 0-0 FT, 31 MIN

Champagnie struggled to find his shooting stroke, going just 1-for-6 from the field and 0-for-4 from deep, but he made up for it with activity and energy. His five rebounds, including two offensive boards, helped San Antonio survive Miami’s physical rotations, and his two steals and one block were key in fueling transition opportunities.

Even without the scoring, he contributed to the Spurs’ defensive versatility. His +24 plus/minus was the highest on the team, reflecting how well San Antonio played with him on the floor despite his offensive inconsistency.

Champagnie’s length and ability to switch onto guards allowed the Spurs to keep Miami off balance for long stretches, especially during the second and third quarters when San Antonio built its lead. While this wasn’t his best shooting night, his defensive impact and activity made him an important glue piece in the win.

Bismack Biyombo: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 7 MIN

Biyombo played just seven minutes, but his presence offered a brief burst of rim protection and interior physicality behind Wembanyama. While he didn’t attempt a shot or score, he held a defensive position well and prevented Miami from generating easy paint touches during his limited run.

Though his impact wasn’t reflected statistically, Biyombo gave San Antonio a few important breather minutes for Wimby without surrendering size in the paint, even if his box score remained empty.