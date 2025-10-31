Former NBA Swingman Says Lakers Are Better Off Without LeBron James

Theo Pinson believes the Los Angeles Lakers are better without LeBron James. Speaking on To The Baha, the former NBA guard said the team’s recent success proves they play more freely without LeBron and even suggested the Lakers should consider trading him.

“If I’m the Lakers, I’m moving Bron,” said Pinson. “They have an issue and it’s a problem that they’re winning and look the way they look. This is f**ing LeBron up right now. This sht is crazy because you literally have to move LeBron James. When Bron comes back in November, you are not getting this from AR. This gets neutralized. It’s just time.”

Pinson went on to explain that the team’s chemistry and rhythm have flourished with Austin Reaves leading the way. He believes the young guard’s rise has allowed other players to play more freely and confidently without having to defer to LeBron.

“This is a pure indication of guys being free. It’s not a role. You can go out there and play basketball because when they play, they respect AR, but AR is not Bron, so it’s not like ‘I got to throw this sh*t to AR right now.’”

The Lakers once revolved around LeBron James. Before Luka Doncic’s arrival, he was the face and leader of the franchise who molded their identity and built a championship culture from the ground up. Now, however, the balance of power has shifted. With Luka taking over as the focal point, LeBron has moved into a secondary role that he is still learning to embrace.

James’ recent injury has created a temporary power vacuum on the Lakers that Pinson says has unlocked something new. Most notably, it has given Austin Reaves the space to fully blossom into a star. With averages of 34.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 10.0 assists per game this season, Reaves has been on fire through the first five games, including a 51-point masterpiece just days ago.

During this stretch without LeBron, the Lakers are 3-2 with standout performances from Reaves, Luka Doncic, and Jake LaRavia. While some credit the depth and coaching for this run, Pinson believes the team’s freedom without LeBron is the key. According to him, the Lakers are playing with a renewed sense of confidence that is allowing everyone to thrive.

The Lakers would obviously disagree with that conclusion, but only time will tell what kind of impact LeBron’s return will have on this new-look squad. Regardless of what happens, one thing is clear: LeBron is no longer the only engine that drives Los Angeles, and players like Reaves and Luka are ready to prove they can keep the team running without him.

Whether you agree with Theo Pinson or not, his comments touch on an uncomfortable truth for the Lakers. The team is changing, and LeBron James is no longer the center of it all. For the first time in years, Los Angeles has found balance without him on the floor, and players like Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic are stepping into leadership roles of their own.

It remains to be seen how the dynamic will look once LeBron returns, but the Lakers are clearly evolving. If this version of the team can keep winning while their stars get healthy, the franchise could be entering a new era of success built on chemistry, confidence, and shared responsibility.