LeBron James Could Miss Two Months With Sciatica?

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
LeBron James
Oct 12, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) looks on from the bench during the first half against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

LeBron James could be sidelined longer than expected. Speaking with Lakers Daily, an anonymous NBA executive said the Lakers star’s sciatica is more serious than people think, adding that his body no longer heals as quickly and it wouldn’t be surprising if he doesn’t play again until December.

“Sciatica is really, really painful,” the NBA executive said, via Lakers Daily. “And LeBron’s body isn’t healing quickly anymore like it used to. I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t play in October or November. The Lakers have to be careful with this injury, and I think they will be very, very cautious.”

James, 40, is entering his 23rd NBA season after averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game in 2024-25. The usually durable superstar has taken a more cautious approach in his advanced age, electing to sit out the preseason to continue his offseason ramp-up. It wasn’t until recently that it was revealed that James is suffering from sciatica on his right side.

The condition is described as inflammation of the sciatic nerve, which goes from the lower back into the legs. The symptoms are typically mild but the pain can be severe depending on the case. After suffering the injury in July, LeBron is set to miss the next three weeks and will be out on opening night for the first time.

While the initial timetable says James will be back in early November, certain conditions could keep him out for way longer than planned. Obviously, the Lakers’ performance early on will have an impact and LeBron will be pressured to join if they struggle in his absence. The main factor, however, will be the injury itself and how fast the four-time champion can heal.

At such an advanced age, the Lakers cannot rush the process and they are exercising an abundance of caution with this latest setback. In this case, not only does LeBron need to be pain-free, he also needs time to adjust and prepare his body after a long and grueling offseason that was abruptly interrupted.

Without his typical summer routine, James doesn’t have the luxury of his usual start-up process and it might be enough to completely destabilize this season. Even with teammates like Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, the Lakers need LeBron James to have any hope of a title run, and that involves doing everything they can to preserve his game for the most important moments.

So while an extended absence for LeBron may not be ideal for the win-loss column, it might be the better choice if it means keeping him healthy toward the end of the season. At this point, the Lakers are only playing for championships and they will not do anything that inhibits their chances to win it all in 2026.

At this stage of his career, every injury LeBron James suffers carries greater weight. The Lakers know that rushing him back too soon could have lasting consequences, and they’re prepared to be patient even if it costs them a few early-season games. With Luka Doncic ready to shoulder the load and the roster deep enough to stay competitive, the goal now is simply to keep LeBron healthy for the games that matter most. His timeline may stretch into December, but as long as he’s ready for the playoff push, the Lakers will consider it a win.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Draymond Green Draymond Green Says He Has “No Interest” In Averaging 20 Points On Lottery Team
Next Article Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8), forward Domantas Sabonis (11), and forward DeMar DeRozan (10) pose for a photo during media day at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento Kings’ Potential Starting Lineup After Acquiring Russell Westbrook
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Might Also Like