LeBron James Could Miss Two Months With Sciatica?

LeBron James could be sidelined longer than expected. Speaking with Lakers Daily, an anonymous NBA executive said the Lakers star’s sciatica is more serious than people think, adding that his body no longer heals as quickly and it wouldn’t be surprising if he doesn’t play again until December.

“Sciatica is really, really painful,” the NBA executive said, via Lakers Daily. “And LeBron’s body isn’t healing quickly anymore like it used to. I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t play in October or November. The Lakers have to be careful with this injury, and I think they will be very, very cautious.”

James, 40, is entering his 23rd NBA season after averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game in 2024-25. The usually durable superstar has taken a more cautious approach in his advanced age, electing to sit out the preseason to continue his offseason ramp-up. It wasn’t until recently that it was revealed that James is suffering from sciatica on his right side.

The condition is described as inflammation of the sciatic nerve, which goes from the lower back into the legs. The symptoms are typically mild but the pain can be severe depending on the case. After suffering the injury in July, LeBron is set to miss the next three weeks and will be out on opening night for the first time.

While the initial timetable says James will be back in early November, certain conditions could keep him out for way longer than planned. Obviously, the Lakers’ performance early on will have an impact and LeBron will be pressured to join if they struggle in his absence. The main factor, however, will be the injury itself and how fast the four-time champion can heal.

At such an advanced age, the Lakers cannot rush the process and they are exercising an abundance of caution with this latest setback. In this case, not only does LeBron need to be pain-free, he also needs time to adjust and prepare his body after a long and grueling offseason that was abruptly interrupted.

Without his typical summer routine, James doesn’t have the luxury of his usual start-up process and it might be enough to completely destabilize this season. Even with teammates like Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, the Lakers need LeBron James to have any hope of a title run, and that involves doing everything they can to preserve his game for the most important moments.

So while an extended absence for LeBron may not be ideal for the win-loss column, it might be the better choice if it means keeping him healthy toward the end of the season. At this point, the Lakers are only playing for championships and they will not do anything that inhibits their chances to win it all in 2026.

