Draymond Green Says He Has “No Interest” In Averaging 20 Points On Lottery Team

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Draymond Green
May 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after his sixth foul against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during game three in the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Draymond Green has no interest in chasing stats. Speaking with Jordan Schultz, the Warriors forward said he could average 20 points per game if he wanted to, but it would require playing for a losing team and abandoning the winning mindset that has defined his career.

“Could I average 20 on a lottery team? I have no interest in doing that,” Green said. “That’s like you want me to go play bad basketball? How about this? I once averaged 15 on a great team. I’m not sure if I still have that mindset. That’s a mindset that you have to have. And I left that mindset so long ago that I’m not sure that I could even tap back into that mindset.”

NBA players are notoriously confident and many young athletes make the mistake of seeking personal validation over team success. For some, padding the stat sheet even takes priority over a potential playoff run. Fortunately, for Warriors veteran and four-time champion, Draymond Green, he’s never fallen into the trap. He knows more than most about what it takes to win and it’s a feeling that he wants to experience again.

Over his 13-year career, Green has mostly played a supporting role, acting as more of a sidekick than the main attraction. While he could have tried his luck on a different team, in a bigger role, Green stayed loyal to the Warriors and remained locked in amid difficult times. Finally, with the arrival of Jimmy Butler, Green’s loyalty paid off as the franchise headed back toward title contention.

Between Draymond, Butler, and Stephen Curry, the Warriors managed to win 48 games before a playoff run to the Western Semifinals. The Warriors lost that series, but they are starting this new season with fresh hope of victory. With the big three set to return and the Jonathan Kuminga standoff finally over, the team can begin to develop a plan for success and it starts with the leadership of veterans like Draymond.

Despite a murky past, he’s made it clear that he wants to win and the Warriors are one of the few teams that give him that chance at 35 years old. In Draymond’s eyes, his modest role on the Warriors is a necessary sacrifice to ensure he’s always in a position to compete for championships. While it may not be great for his stats, Green’s resume as a four-time NBA champion speaks for itself.

Even after all this time, the Warriors have not lost that hunger to win and it’s part of what makes them so dangerous for the 2025-26 campaign. For his part, while Green may not be averaging 20 points every night, he does all the little things that every championship team needs. That’s not counting his impact as an enforcer and elite defender.

At this stage of his career, Draymond Green has nothing left to prove. The four-time champion built his legacy on defense, leadership, and sacrifice, not gaudy scoring numbers, and he’s content to keep it that way. What matters to Green now is winning, setting the tone for his teammates, and doing whatever it takes to help the Warriors stay in contention. His scoring might never jump off the page, but his impact still does, and that’s what continues to make him one of the most valuable veterans in the game.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Celtics forward Paul Pierce on the court during a break in the first half with Miami Heat forward LeBron James at the TD Garden Paul Pierce Claims LeBron James Wouldn’t Have Four Titles If They Were The Same Age
Next Article LeBron James LeBron James Could Miss Two Months With Sciatica?
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Might Also Like