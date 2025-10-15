Sacramento Kings’ Potential Starting Lineup After Acquiring Russell Westbrook

With Russell Westbrook officially signing a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, the franchise’s starting lineup for the 2025–26 NBA season might be its most talented and experienced in years. The Kings have gone from a promising young team to a star-studded veteran squad looking to make a serious push in the Western Conference.

Here’s a breakdown of their projected starting lineup and key reserves, along with what each player brings to the floor.

Point Guard: Russell Westbrook

Shooting Guard: Zach LaVine

Small Forward: DeMar DeRozan

Power Forward: Keegan Murray

Center: Domantas Sabonis

Point Guard: Russell Westbrook

The nine-time All-Star and 2017 MVP joins Sacramento for his 18th NBA season, adding intensity, leadership, and playmaking to a roster that sorely needed a true floor general. Last season with the Denver Nuggets, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds.

His ability to push the pace will complement the Kings’ run-and-gun style, and his chemistry with Domantas Sabonis from their Oklahoma City days could reignite a deadly pick-and-roll combination. At 37, Westbrook is no longer the nightly triple-double machine, but his experience and energy remain invaluable for a young team transitioning into contention mode.

Shooting Guard: Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine brings star power and explosive scoring to the Kings’ backcourt. Acquired during the offseason, the two-time All-Star averaged 22.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists last season while shooting 47.3% from the field and 38% from three.

Known for his athleticism and smooth shooting, LaVine gives the Kings a proven bucket-getter who can stretch defenses and create his own shot. His partnership with Westbrook promises fireworks in transition and plenty of alley-oops in Golden 1 Center.’

Small Forward: DeMar DeRozan

The midrange maestro, DeMar DeRozan, adds veteran leadership and composure on both ends. The six-time All-Star averaged 22.2 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 2024–25, continuing to age gracefully while serving as one of the league’s most consistent scorers.

DeRozan’s playmaking and clutch shot-making fill a void Sacramento lacked last season. His ability to mentor younger players like Keegan Murray and Devin Carter also makes him a vital locker-room presence.

Power Forward: Keegan Murray

Before his recent injury, Keegan Murray was primed for a breakout year. The 24-year-old forward averaged 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists last season while shooting 39.9% from deep. His ability to stretch the floor and defend multiple positions made him an ideal modern forward.

However, Murray suffered a UCL tear in his elbow and is expected to miss approximately six weeks. In his absence, head coach Doug Christie could lean on a small-ball lineup featuring DeRozan at power forward and Malik Monk sliding into the starting rotation. This setup sacrifices size but maximizes speed and spacing, something Westbrook thrives in.

Center: Domantas Sabonis

The heartbeat of the Kings remains their All-Star center. Sabonis had another monster season in 2024–25, averaging 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. His elite passing and rebounding make him one of the league’s most valuable big men.

With Westbrook running the show, Sabonis will see easier looks in the paint and more cutting opportunities for teammates. The Lithuanian’s chemistry with Murray and DeRozan could make the Kings’ offense one of the most efficient in the league.

Bench And Key Reserves

The Kings’ bench, once a glaring weakness, now stands as one of their biggest strengths.

Dennis Schroder will anchor the second unit as a high-IQ playmaker and proven leader. He averaged 13.1 points and 5.4 assists last season and brings a calm, structured tempo when Westbrook sits. Schroder’s experience running the offense and his ability to pressure the ball defensively make him an invaluable piece off the bench.

Malik Monk remains the team’s sixth man and offensive spark plug. He averaged 17.2 points and 5.6 assists in 2024–25 and often closed games for Sacramento due to his shot-making and creativity. Monk’s chemistry with Sabonis ensures the offense won’t stall when the starters rest, and with Murray injured, he could temporarily start alongside LaVine.

Keon Ellis emerged as a reliable 3-and-D guard last season, posting solid shooting splits and displaying defensive maturity beyond his years. His role will likely expand, especially in small-ball configurations where his perimeter defense will be essential.

Doug McDermott provides elite spacing and veteran shooting touch, hitting 43.6% from beyond the arc last year. He’ll stretch defenses and open lanes for Westbrook and Schoder’s drives.

In the frontcourt, Drew Eubanks and Dario Saric bring depth and versatility. Eubanks averaged 4.6 points and 3.7 rebounds, offering rim protection and physicality, while Saric’s high basketball IQ and passing make him a perfect fit in the Kings’ motion offense.

Devin Carter is another name to watch. Known for his toughness and defensive instincts, he could become an early-season rotation piece, especially if Christie leans into a defense-first approach while Murray recovers.

Rounding out the roster are Terence Davis, Isaiah Stevens, and Isaac Jones, each competing for situational minutes. Davis’ scoring streaks, Stevens’ composure as a young guard, and Jones’ athleticism could all earn them roles in spot situations.

Final Outlook

The 2025–26 Sacramento Kings are built to compete, not rebuild. With a starting lineup featuring four All-Stars: Westbrook, LaVine, DeRozan, and Sabonis and an improving supporting cast, the Kings have the pieces to stay relevant in the West.

However, with Keegan Murray out to start the year and several new faces adjusting to a new system under Doug Christie, it may take time for chemistry to form. Realistically, Sacramento could finish with around 40 to 42 wins, good enough for a Play-In Tournament berth and a chance to make noise in the postseason.

If the roster gels and Murray returns healthy, the Kings could be one of the season’s most dangerous dark horses, a team built on experience, heart, and one last shot at greatness for Russell Westbrook.