Tyrese Haliburton Reveals How Olympic Trolling Stole His Joy For Basketball

Tyrese Haliburton
Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton says the backlash he faced during the Olympics took a serious toll on his mental health. Speaking with reporters, the Pacers star admitted that social media trolling during Team USA’s run put him in a dark place and made him lose the joy that once fueled his love for basketball.

“I was in a dark place,” Haliburton said. “My joy for basketball just wasn’t there. And I’m just such a guy who, basketball, I love the game. I love basketball. I feel like I’m going to be around basketball for the rest of my life. I am just one of those guys, and [the joy] just wasn’t there.”

Haliburton was elated to get the invite to join Team USA at the Paris Olympics last year but he didn’t get the chance to shine. For most of the tournament, he was warming the bench as one of the least-played athletes on the club. The only thing worse than not playing was the reaction from the fans, who trolled and mocked Haliburton for barely seeing the floor. Eventually, he had to meet with head coach Rick Carlisle to settle his doubts.

“It just took me to come out and say, ‘I know you guys are doing your best to look out for me, try to have conversations about basketball, but I’m just not O.K. in life, and I need to tell you guys that just so I can speak through that and let’s work through what is going to be the best route for me,’” added Haliburton. “How can I get to where I need to be? Should I take some time where I’m not there so I can get my mind right? What is it going to be?”

The 2024 USA roster was notoriously stacked, with participation from legends such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant. At the time, head coach Steve Kerr favored the more accomplished, veteran players and in the process, young guys like Haliburton and Jayson Tatum suffered with a limited role.

While Tyrese Haliburton did manage to win the gold medal with Team USA, the experience wasn’t as transformative as he had hoped. Instead of learning and growing from the legends, he was subject to ridicule and humiliation as he watched on from the sidelines. The ordeal changed Haliburton, and his confidence took such a hit that he had to seek outside counsel just to stabilize his mind.

Of course, Haliburton is dealing with much bigger problems now. After tearing his Achilles tendon in June, the star point guard has a long road to recovery and some believe he may never be the same again. Just like he did in the summer of 2024, he’ll have to watch and wait as his teammates play on without him. It’s been a grueling experience so far, but it’ll only get better from here as he gets closer to his inevitable return.

Tyrese Haliburton’s honesty offers a rare glimpse into the emotional cost of being an elite athlete in today’s social-media-driven world. His transparency about vulnerability and recovery shows a maturity that goes beyond basketball. When he returns to the court, his story will serve as a reminder that even the brightest stars have to fight their way back to joy, and that rediscovering your love for the game can be the most important victory of all.

