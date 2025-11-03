Draymond Green Explains How Warriors Can End Their Cursed Run Against Short-Handed Teams: “You Have To Put The Fire Out”

Draymond Green makes his feelings known on the Warriors' recent struggles and their cursed run against teams playing without their star players.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
7 Min Read
Nov 1, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Draymond Green feels the Warriors have a target on their back, even years after they last won their championship in 2022, just because of the success that young guys have seen them have when they were growing up. Let me break this down further.

The Warriors fell to four wins and three losses in the first seven games of the season, as they suffered back-to-back losses against the Bucks and the Pacers. They lost 110-120 to the Bucks, who did not have Giannis Antetokounmpo, and 109-114 to the Pacers, for whom Tyrese Haliburton was unavailable, among other key players sidelined.

Following the loss to the Bucks, Steve Kerr revealed that the Warriors have a 0-12 record or something over the last few years against teams playing without their star players.

Draymond Green appeared on his own podcast, the Draymond Green Show, after the loss to the Pacers and spoke about the Warriors seemingly being cursed against teams without their best player. Green believes young players see it as an opportunity for them to show their best basketball skills and play like it is the NBA Finals.

“I mean, let’s face it, Giannis was out of the first game. You got everybody out on Indiana’s team. Like you got Tyrese Haliburton out, Ben Mathurin out, TJ McConnell out, Obi Toppin out, and Andrew Nembhard out,” said Draymond Green while reflecting on how shorthanded the Warriors’ opponents were over the past week.

“And honestly, I feel like those are the toughest games for us. It’s one of those things of like you say, like, yo, do not let your guard down. But I think for us, you got so accustomed to playing against like the great teams and the bad teams, and you just know what comes with both of those.”

“And for us, it’s like when the star goes out, hey, anytime a star goes out against us, you’re always going to have guys that step up and just play out of their minds. Like that is the Warrior effect. That is the effect that you get when you’ve had the success that we’ve had.” 

“You figure a lot of these young guys that come into the NBA now, they grew up on the success that we’ve had. So when they come into that game, it’s like it’s their NBA finals. It’s like it’s their childhood dream come true. And so you always get like the absolute best version of guys.”

In the first seven games of the season, Green is averaging 8.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists this season so far, while shooting 44.4% from the three-point range. The Warriors veteran then moved on to explain how the Warriors can try to avoid this from happening again in the future.

“No excuse for why we lose those games. But then I think for us where we have to grow is you have to put the fire out before it even gets started. We come into these games, and all of a sudden, you let a guy hit a three that he probably shouldn’t get an open look at.” 

“You know, you let a guy get a couple of easy buckets. And in this league, everybody can play. So all of a sudden, you let a guy see two easy ones go in. Now you’ve got a fire to put out. You’ve got a problem to deal with now.”

“And I feel like that’s kind of where we end up at. You’re talking about a team that was 0-and-5, 0-and-6, and we got the game in complete control, and then just down a stretch, just let it go.”

“You know, like that’s not been a characteristic of this team since Jimmy has come over to the team. But that was something we were struggling with before. And so we can’t fall back into that,” Green further added while reflecting on the impact of Jimmy Butler’s addition to the team’s defensive strategies down the stretch in crucial games.

“And I think that’s the most important thing, you know. Um, you’re getting these guards going off on us that aren’t quite premier guards in the NBA. It’s not just a guard issue. It’s a full team issue. They’re getting into our paint. They’re breaking us down. Everyone has to step up to that challenge.”

“Yes, our guards have to step up to the challenge, of course, but that’s a complete team issue. It’s not just a guard issue. It’s on all of us. And so that’s something that we have to figure out.”

“This won’t be the last time it happened. This NBA season is 82 games. Guys are going to miss some games. And you still have to go out, win the game, and take care of the games that you’re supposed to win. And we just did not do that this week.”

Green was thoroughly impressed with Ryan Rollins’ career-high 32-point performance against the Warriors while he was playing for the Bucks. His dagger three-point shot iced the game in the fourth quarter as well for the Bucks. Yet Green concluded that allowing such players to go off against the Warriors is not the best path for them to getting wins in the regular season.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Oct 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Lakers Injury Update: Luka Doncic And Austin Reaves Sidelined Along With 2 Key Starters Against Blazers
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like