5 NBA Stars Who Likely Don’t Have A Trade Market Right Now

As the 2025-26 season unfolds, the trade winds in the NBA feel very still despite drama brewing around some teams. Even though the market remains open and the trade deadline is a few months away, there are some players who might be trapped on their current rosters.

There are big names with uncertain futures, but no obvious trade market. Let’s dissect the current landscape of those stars whose trade potential has quietly stalled, and what might shift (or not) by the February 2026 deadline.

1. Ja Morant

Ja Morant’s situation in Memphis has turned increasingly turbulent as the 2025-26 season unfolds. His recent post-game interview, where he openly admitted to butting heads with the coaching staff, sent shockwaves through the Grizzlies organization and added another layer to what has already been a strained relationship.

The subsequent one-game suspension only intensified the issue, and Morant’s on-court struggles have magnified concerns about his ability to regain his All-NBA form. No doubt, there are major issues about whether his long-term future still aligns with Memphis’s culture.

Yet the bigger issue for the Grizzlies is the sobering reality that even if they wanted to move on, the trade market for Morant appears virtually nonexistent. His reputation has taken multiple hits over the past few seasons, and front offices are wary of the behavioral red flags, suspensions, and overall unpredictability that now follow him.

Talent has never been the question with Morant, but trust has. Right now, that trust gap is wide enough to scare off nearly every contender or rebuilding team alike.

2. LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball is one of the league’s most entertaining talents as a box office presence wherever he goes. But as the Hornets continue to spin in place, the NBA is beginning to view LaMelo through a different lens.

While he can fill highlight reels and ignite fans, his defensive issues and questionable leadership have become harder to overlook. Ball’s game lacks the two-way reliability that the modern NBA demands from a franchise cornerstone, and despite his statistical brilliance, wins have not followed.

He hasn’t yet shown he can elevate teammates or reshape a team’s identity the way elite point guards must. Because of that, his trade market is murkier than one would expect for a player with his resume, even if he probably should leave Charlotte.

Teams appreciate the skill and creativity, but they also recognize the risks: a high-usage guard who doesn’t defend, hasn’t proven he can lead a winning team, and may require a roster built entirely around his preferences. Can LaMelo eventually carry a franchise? Many franchises don’t want to find out.

3. Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard’s resume commands respect with two championships, two Finals MVPs, and a legacy as one of the greatest two-way performers of his generation. But as he nears age 35 and deals with yet another injury-plagued season, the mystique has almost vanished as he battles injury again with the Clippers. Many are taking the approach that Leonard’s deal with the Clippers has proven to be an utter disaster since the beginning.

This year has been particularly chaotic for Kawhi, as persistent availability issues continue to overshadow his remaining brilliance. Layer in off-court drama involving alleged under-the-table sponsorship dealings, and even the apparent difficulty of his camp, and the picture becomes even blurrier.

For contenders looking to add reliability, Kawhi simply no longer offers that. For rebuilders, he’s far too old to be part of a long-term plan. No front office wants to surrender meaningful draft capital or young talent for someone who may not be available when the postseason arrives.

4. Zion Williamson

As one of the NBA players who might have one shot left to prove himself, Zion Williamson’s story has become one of the NBA’s great what-ifs: a generational physical talent whose body simply cannot withstand the rigors of the league. The 2025-26 season has brought more of the same disappointment, as Zion finds himself sidelined again with yet another injury setback.

Once viewed as the Pelicans’ future, he continues to represent frustration and uncertainty. New Orleans appears ready to move on, not out of desire but necessity. They simply cannot build a sustainable future around someone who rarely suits up, even if they have placed clauses in the player’s contract about his fitness level.

But even if the Pelicans decide to pursue trades aggressively, the market for Zion is at its lowest point yet. Teams aren’t willing to risk foundational pieces on a superstar who, by all indicators, may never put together a full, healthy season.

5. DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan remains an admirable scorer and one of the best mid-range creators of his generation. But as he approaches age 36, the limitations in his game have become increasingly evident.

His defensive decline is hard to mask, his three-point shooting remains inconsistent, and his style requires specific spacing and personnel to maximize. While his professionalism and consistency still hold value, the modern NBA has evolved past players whose games rely so heavily on contested mid-range looks.

Because of that, DeRozan’s trade market has flattened out. Few contenders view him as a missing piece, and rebuilding teams prefer younger players who fit long-term plans. DeRozan will likely stay in Sacramento as a result, and the Kings won’t find a way to maximize his talents to generate wins. We predicted the Kings would struggle this season, and based on the results so far, the team looks destined to hope for a play-in spot