Anthony Davis Looks Overweight At Mavericks Practice: “Texas Food, Man”

Anthony Davis appears to have put on a lot of weight.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks outward during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Not a lot has gone right for the Dallas Mavericks at the start of this 2025-26 NBA season. The Mavericks have been losing one game after another, and have had Anthony Davis miss a sizable portion of the season so far due to a left calf strain.

The Mavericks were without Davis for their latest loss, a 116-114 defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks at American Airlines Center on Monday. It was the sixth game in a row the 10-time All-Star had missed, and while that was worrying, a picture also went viral before tip-off in which he looked quite overweight.

Now, the t-shirt and the angle at which the picture is taken can make someone seem much bigger than they actually are. Davis might not have actually put up as much weight as you might think, but that didn’t stop social media from getting their jokes off.

“Texas food man, it will get you every time,” a fan thinks the food in Texas is to blame.

“He’s been driving down to San Antonio and eating them churros with them big girls,” another fan referenced Charles Barkley’s jokes about San Antonio and churros.

“N***a built like Charles Barkley, I’m crying,” one fan thinks Davis now looks like Barkley.

“Trading Luka and calling him fat just for AD to get fat is wild as hell,” a fan brought up the Mavericks trading Luka Doncic due to concerns about his conditioning and weight.

“Nico is gonna trade him next for nothing,” one fan thinks Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison will now trade Davis.

Well, it’s unlikely Harrison will trade away Davis. He has always been a big fan of the 32-year-old, and the fact that he traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for him tells you just how highly he thinks of him.

Harrison might not be with the Mavericks for much longer, though, as he is likely to be fired midseason. What would that mean for Davis? Well, only time will tell.

 

Anthony Davis On His Weight Gain

This isn’t the first time concerns have been raised regarding Davis’ weight. Mavericks fans had sounded the alarm over his weight gain during training camp. Davis, however, managed to ease their fears by explaining the reason behind it.

“I feel good,” said Davis, via Tim MacMahon. “I kind of almost do that going into every season, because I put on so much weight over the summer, then by the time November comes, I’m usually like 255, 258. I never want to come in at my playing weight, because then I lose weight during the season, and then I’m too small. I lose about 10 to 12 pounds very quickly. During camp, I already lost five pounds – all the running and playing. So l’m never concerned about that. I feel great. I’m moving great. I feel good.”

Well, we are in November now, and you’d perhaps want Davis to look a bit better. Maybe this injury that he suffered against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 29 has played a part here, and it will be interesting to see what kind of shape he is in once he has an extended run on the court.

Davis, who has averaged 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game in 2025-26, should be back sooner rather than later, and the Mavericks certainly need him out there. They dropped to 3-8 with that loss to the Bucks and are in action next against the Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India.
