Ja Morant And Grizzlies Coach Are Barely Speaking

Things are getting tense in Memphis. According to Yahoo Sports’ Kelly Iko, Ja Morant and new Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo are barely speaking after a locker room confrontation that resulted in Morant’s one-game suspension. The friction reportedly began after a loss to the Lakers, when Iisalo called out Morant’s leadership and effort in front of the team.

“Memphis, much like Houston, is also in the process of learning a new system, but Morant’s body language, which was lacking at a somber morning shootaround, was off all evening,” Iko wrote.

That lack of energy carried over into the game itself. Even in the middle of the action, there were signs that something wasn’t right between Morant and his coach.

“Outside of a mini briefing midway through the fourth quarter with the game already out of reach, Morant didn’t speak to Iisalo. During timeouts, Morant would be off to himself at either end of the bench, swimming in his own thoughts. There were no reassuring handshakes or taps from Iisalo whenever Morant was subbed out, the tension palpable within FedEx Forum.”

There have been plenty of tense situations between player and coach before. Teams either work past it or move beyond it by breaking up the ones causing problems. In the case of the Grizzlies, however, the situation is not quite so simple.

Morant is not just any player for Memphis, he’s their entire identity. As a two-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year, he’s been tapped to usher in an era of greatness for the franchise, but immaturity is getting in the way.

Ja, 26, already had a long string of controversies leading up to this season, and the latest one threatens to further destabilize an already unsteady situation. He clearly doesn’t get along with his coach and has all but checked out on the Grizzlies. It’s to the point now where even Ja’s opponents are starting to make light of his miserable tenure with the team.

With no clear solution in sight, some Grizzlies fans have already reflected on the unthinkable scenario: trading Morant to the highest bidder.

While his value is low, multiple teams have already expressed interest, indicating that Ja could spark a massive bidding war.

While Memphis has maintained they have “no interest” in that option, they might reconsider if this season’s trajectory continues. As the face and leader of the Grizzlies, Ja must be the best version of himself for the team to reach its highest potential in the West.

That may not be possible under Coach Iisalo, but it’s too late to bring back Taylor Jenkins. For now, the Grizzlies have to try and make this work and salvage whatever they can from their increasingly desperate situation.

The tension between Ja Morant and Tuomas Iisalo isn’t just a locker room issue anymore, it’s becoming a full-blown distraction. If the Grizzlies can’t find a way to fix this fast, the front office may be forced to make a franchise-altering decision. Whether that means moving on from the coach or the star player remains to be seen.