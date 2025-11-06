Kevin Durant Caught Trash-Talking Ja Morant’s Father Courtside: “Your Son Don’t Wanna Be Here”

Kevin Durant has never been one to hold back, whether it’s on social media or on the court. On Wednesday night in Memphis, the two-time Finals MVP found himself in the middle of yet another viral moment, this time, for taunting Tee Morant, the father of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, during the Houston Rockets’ 124-109 win at FedExForum.

A fan-shot video that quickly spread online shows Durant strolling near the courtside seats and directing a jab toward Tee Morant.

“Your son don’t wanna be here… We know it’s your last weekend, enjoy your time,” Durant said with a grin, sparking laughter and a few playful comebacks from the group seated near Tee. Someone in the crowd reportedly clapped back by referencing Durant’s frequent team changes, a shot the veteran forward has surely grown used to over the years.

“Your son don’t wanna be here, we know it’s your last weekend. Enjoy your time” – KD to Tee Morant (h/t @Stunna999_ / @Fullcourtpass ) pic.twitter.com/DxHwSl7RyD — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 6, 2025

The moment went viral not just because of Durant’s trademark trolling, but because of the tension currently surrounding Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Morant, who was recently suspended one game for ‘conduct detrimental to the team’ after criticizing new head coach Tuomas Iisalo and his coaching staff, has been at the center of renewed trade speculation.

Multiple outlets have reported that the relationship between Morant and the franchise has grown strained, and rival teams like the Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves are monitoring the situation closely.

For Durant, the timing of the remark couldn’t have been sharper. The Rockets rolled to their fifth straight win, while Memphis fell to 3-6, continuing a slide that has only amplified the off-court drama. Durant finished with just 11 points on 5-of-18 shooting, but his team didn’t need much from him. Houston led comfortably all night behind the two-way play of Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun, who combined for 48 points.

Meanwhile, Ja Morant posted 17 points, eight assists, and five rebounds but struggled with efficiency, shooting just 6-for-19 from the field and committing six turnovers. His body language told the story of a frustrated star searching for answers in a situation that’s rapidly deteriorating.

Tee Morant, known for his courtside energy and frequent exchanges with opposing players, took Durant’s jab in stride, but the moment reflected the uncomfortable truth hanging over Memphis, the perception that Ja may no longer be fully committed to the franchise. That’s what made Durant’s words sting deeper than typical trash talk.

Morant’s on-court production has dipped this season to 20.4 points and 7.1 assists per game on 39 percent shooting, and the Grizzlies’ chemistry appears fractured under Iisalo’s new system. League insiders suggest Memphis still hopes to ‘retool’ around Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., but patience is wearing thin.

Durant, ever the provocateur, simply gave voice to what much of the league is already whispering: the Ja Morant era in Memphis may be nearing its breaking point.

For now, the Grizzlies insist they’re not exploring a rebuild, but every loss and every viral moment like this one makes it harder to believe that stability is anywhere close. Durant’s parting shot to Tee Morant may have been a joke, but it hit close to reality.