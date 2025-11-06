Victor Wembanyama Says He’s Never Seen Defense Like This After Lakers Loss

After a second straight off night, Victor Wembanyama said he’s still adjusting to the defensive pressure teams are throwing at him.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Oct 10, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama is still learning what it means to be the focal point of an NBA game plan. After the Lakers became the second straight team to hold him in check, the Spurs rookie admitted he’s starting to feel the pressure.

“Personally, I haven’t seen this kind of defense from teams,” Wembanyama said, via ESPN’s Michael Wright. “So we need to adapt as a collective. In the Phoenix game, it was the case as well. We got stalled out sometimes. We’re learning.”

The Lakers limited Wembanyama to 19 points on 5-of-14 shooting with five turnovers and made sure to send help whenever he touched the ball in the post.

“Mostly, it was the doubling,” he added. “They were ready. They probably walked in shootaround through all our situations because it seemed like they were very ready. It felt like they let me catch the ball, but they were ready to double to rotate after that.”

Victor led the Spurs to a 5–0 start this season with averages of 25.6 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game on 50.8 percent shooting. With career-highs across the board, this is the highest level of play we’ve seen from the French phenom and former Rookie of the Year.

Unfortunately, the Spurs have lost major momentum after two straight losses, and Wembanyama is having trouble keeping up. The Lakers, in particular, used a brilliant defensive game plan that involved trapping him in a compact zone.

Even without several key contributors, the Lakers were able to contain Victor at a level he’s rarely seen before. The result was a convincing Lakers win that flashed their defensive prowess.

For Wembanyama, it’s a reminder that there’s always more to learn. Even for a player of his caliber, good teams will always have an answer. What truly sets apart the best of the best is not how much defensive pressure they face, but how they respond to it when the stakes are highest.

This season, at 21, Victor Wembanyama has no interest in coasting through games. He wants to win, and he believes the Spurs are ready to take that next step. With teammates like Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, and Julian Champagnie, the pieces are there for them to contend, but Victor will have to lead them there.

With multiple seasons under his belt now, Wemby no longer has the element of surprise to his advantage. He’s targeted by every team he plays, and the Lakers game was the perfect example. If he’s not ready for the pressure, things could get ugly quickly in San Antonio. But if Victor can make the necessary adjustments, he may yet reach his highest potential.

Victor Wembanyama has all the tools to be one of the league’s most dominant forces, but he’s learning that talent alone isn’t enough. As defenses lock in and the scouting gets sharper, the challenge now is mental. He’s going to see more traps, more physicality, and more targeted game plans designed to take him out. If he can adjust, the Spurs will go as far as he can take them.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Nov 3, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) checks into the game during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images Ja Morant And Grizzlies Coach Are Barely Speaking
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like