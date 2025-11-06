Victor Wembanyama Says He’s Never Seen Defense Like This After Lakers Loss

Victor Wembanyama is still learning what it means to be the focal point of an NBA game plan. After the Lakers became the second straight team to hold him in check, the Spurs rookie admitted he’s starting to feel the pressure.

“Personally, I haven’t seen this kind of defense from teams,” Wembanyama said, via ESPN’s Michael Wright. “So we need to adapt as a collective. In the Phoenix game, it was the case as well. We got stalled out sometimes. We’re learning.”

The Lakers limited Wembanyama to 19 points on 5-of-14 shooting with five turnovers and made sure to send help whenever he touched the ball in the post.

“Mostly, it was the doubling,” he added. “They were ready. They probably walked in shootaround through all our situations because it seemed like they were very ready. It felt like they let me catch the ball, but they were ready to double to rotate after that.”

Victor led the Spurs to a 5–0 start this season with averages of 25.6 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game on 50.8 percent shooting. With career-highs across the board, this is the highest level of play we’ve seen from the French phenom and former Rookie of the Year.

Unfortunately, the Spurs have lost major momentum after two straight losses, and Wembanyama is having trouble keeping up. The Lakers, in particular, used a brilliant defensive game plan that involved trapping him in a compact zone.

Even without several key contributors, the Lakers were able to contain Victor at a level he’s rarely seen before. The result was a convincing Lakers win that flashed their defensive prowess.

For Wembanyama, it’s a reminder that there’s always more to learn. Even for a player of his caliber, good teams will always have an answer. What truly sets apart the best of the best is not how much defensive pressure they face, but how they respond to it when the stakes are highest.

This season, at 21, Victor Wembanyama has no interest in coasting through games. He wants to win, and he believes the Spurs are ready to take that next step. With teammates like Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, and Julian Champagnie, the pieces are there for them to contend, but Victor will have to lead them there.

With multiple seasons under his belt now, Wemby no longer has the element of surprise to his advantage. He’s targeted by every team he plays, and the Lakers game was the perfect example. If he’s not ready for the pressure, things could get ugly quickly in San Antonio. But if Victor can make the necessary adjustments, he may yet reach his highest potential.

Victor Wembanyama has all the tools to be one of the league’s most dominant forces, but he’s learning that talent alone isn’t enough. As defenses lock in and the scouting gets sharper, the challenge now is mental. He’s going to see more traps, more physicality, and more targeted game plans designed to take him out. If he can adjust, the Spurs will go as far as he can take them.