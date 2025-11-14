Grizzlies Coach Breaks Silence On Ja Morant Amid Internal Feud

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo is pushing back on the narrative of a fractured relationship with Ja Morant. Amid reports of tension between the star guard and the new coaching staff, Iisalo spoke highly of Morant’s basketball mind and emphasized their shared desire to win.

“We have had a lot of dialogue,” Iisalo told The Athletic. “We see the game in very similar ways. He’s a very intelligent player. He sees things on video; you don’t even have to point it out, he already knows what could have been an option there. And overall, it’s just been a pleasure.”

The relationship has been under the microscope ever since their heated exchange earlier this season. This is Iisalo’s first public effort to clarify where things stand, but the situation remains volatile.

“I think both Ja and I are very competitive people, and we are both after the same thing, which is winning,” he added.

Following an ugly loss to the Lakers, where Morant lacked energy and effort down the stretch, coach Iisalo challenged Ja’s leadership in front of the entire team. The point was to hold the star point guard accountable and light a fire under his squad, but Morant took it the wrong way. His response was so negative that the Grizzlies felt compelled to suspend him.

Ja is back in action now, but there are lingering feelings of resentment in the air. With the Grizzlies at 4-9 this season, it’s been a disaster on all fronts, and the pressure has been mounting.

For Memphis to get back on track, they must first mend the relationship with their franchise star. Today’s comments reflect that effort from Iisalo, as he offered respect and praise while calling it a “pleasure” to coach Morant.

Sadly, the Grizzlies will need more than kind words to repair their current situation. While they were considered true contenders not long ago, things have spiraled to the point where the team is teetering on a full-blown rebuild.

For Morant, the downfall has been steep and swift, perpetuated by a series of off-court scandals that have rocked his career. His reputation has plummeted, as has his status as one of the faces of the league. This latest incident with his coach is certainly not helping his cause.

To begin remaking his reputation, Morant has to get back to winning while leaving all the drama behind. If he can keep his head down and his ego in check, it will go a long way toward re-establishing a championship culture for the franchise. For now, Memphis just needs to stop the bleeding, and that starts with picking up a win against the Spurs on Tuesday.

There is still time for Ja Morant and the Grizzlies to turn things around, but only if they can get on the same page. Respect goes both ways, and if Iisalo’s words are any indication, he’s ready to move forward. Now it’s up to Ja to meet him there and help lead Memphis out of this mess.