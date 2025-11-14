Donovan Mitchell On Cavs’ Struggles: “This Is Great”

The Cleveland Cavaliers dropped to 8-5 in 2025-26 following a 126-113 loss to the Toronto Raptors at Rocket Arena on Thursday. It has been a very different start to this season compared to last, where they were 15-0, but Donovan Mitchell put a positive spin on the situation in his postgame media session.

“I hate to sound like a sicko, but this is great,” Mitchell said. “Like to be honest, ’cause last year you started 15-0, blowing teams out. You’re never really mentally tested… What are we 8-5? 8-5. Like in those 13 games, we’ve had 13 different scenarios, right?

“We’ve had blowouts,” Mitchell continued. “We’ve had come-from-behind wins. We’ve had given up a lead and still won. We’ve had, where we’ve just given up the lead, and like tonight, you know what I mean? There’s different things and you’re learning so much.”

Mitchell, who had 31 points (7-18 FG), six rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block against the Raptors, thinks the Cavaliers weren’t really tested in the regular season last time out. They only suffered their fifth loss on Jan. 12, 2025, and finished the campaign with an excellent 64-18 record.

A trip to the Eastern Conference Finals seemed almost inevitable, but it wasn’t to be. The Indiana Pacers shockingly knocked out the Cavaliers in five games in the Conference Semifinals. Injuries did play a part, with Darius Garland claiming they would have won it all if he were healthy, but the Pacers looked like the better team.

Mitchell thinks facing some adversity at the start of this season could help in the long run. With the likes of Garland and Max Strus missing time and Ty Jerome leaving in free agency, the Cavaliers have turned to some of their young players, and they have impressed. Mitchell praised the likes of Nae’Qwan Tomlin, Craig Porter, Tyrese Proctor, and Jaylon Tyson for their strong play.

Tomlin, in particular, did well against the Raptors. He had 18 points (8-10 FG), six rebounds, and two steals on the night.

Mitchell thinks they wouldn’t have gotten an opportunity if all had been going well. The 29-year-old added that the increased responsibility on them now will help come the playoffs, as they’ll be better prepared for the big moments.

“There are times in Utah, we were 19-30 and then made the playoffs,” Mitchell stated. “The sky is not falling. These are great tests for us and great battles, and we’re not worried as a group. We have things to fix, don’t get it twisted. But this is a good place and a good thing for us to learn.”

The Cavaliers are certainly not at risk of missing the playoffs, and there is no need to sound the alarm at the moment. This game against the Raptors was their fifth in seven days, and fatigue could well have kicked in.

This start has almost ensured, though, that the Cavaliers won’t be matching their win total from last season. They should still hit that 50-win mark and expect them to be a top-four seed in the East.

We’ll see the Cavaliers in action next against the Memphis Grizzlies at Rocket Arena on Saturday at 5 PM ET.