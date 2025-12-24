Mavericks Injury Report: Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington Statuses In Doubt vs. Warriors

The Mavericks release a lengthy injury report ahead of their matchup with the Warriors in Dallas.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) celebrates after making a three point basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks enter Christmas Day facing the Golden State Warriors with momentum building, but availability remains a major storyline. With several rotation players still sidelined, Dallas will need clarity on its injury report to fully capitalize on a nationally spotlighted matchup.

For the Mavericks, Brandon Williams (right ankle sprain), Max Christie (illness), Dwight Powell (illness), and Klay Thompson (left knee soreness) are all listed as probable. Moussa Cisse (G League assignment) and P.J. Washington (right midfoot soreness) are questionable, while Miles Kelly (G League) is doubtful. Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery), Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery), and Dante Exum (right knee surgery) remain out, continuing to test Dallas’ depth.

Those absences will be felt, especially in the frontcourt, where Anthony Davis has been carrying the load. However, if Thompson and Washington are able to return after missing Tuesday’s loss to the Nuggets, it would provide a significant boost on both ends that could make all the difference. Thompson’s spacing and Washington’s physicality could help stabilize lineups that have struggled without them, particularly against bigger teams.

Golden State also enters the holiday matchup shorthanded. Seth Curry (glute) and Al Horford (sciatica) are both out, thinning the Warriors’ rotation and limiting their veteran presence. Still, overall, they remain relatively healthy despite an underwhelming 15-15 record.

With much at stake for both teams, this game is not your typical Christmas Day showdown. It marks Klay Thompson’s first return to Chase Center this season, the place where he won four championships alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. While rumors of a potential reunion continue to swirl, Thompson will be returning as a visitor in a game that carries real emotional weight and playoff-style intensity.

For Dallas, it presents an opportunity to keep building momentum. Winners of six of their last ten games, the Mavericks have quietly found rhythm despite injuries. Led by Cooper Flagg, who is averaging 19.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 48.7 percent shooting (26.7 percent from three), they have found a spark that has helped resurrect their season, even if there is still a long way to go.

While the Mavericks are not quite where they want to be at 12-19, a strong showing against the Warriors would further validate their recent surge and help set the tone heading into the second half of the season. For Thompson, it would also represent the latest chapter in a personal return shaped by unfinished business.

With injuries still shaping the rotation, Christmas Day offers Dallas a chance to measure its progress against a familiar opponent on a big stage. Whether or not the Mavericks are fully healthy, this matchup represents an opportunity to build confidence, lean into recent momentum, and prove their resurgence is real. For a team still climbing, moments like this can define the direction of the season.

