“Not My Finest Hour”: Steve Kerr Speaks On Apologizing To Draymond Green After Warriors Altercation

Just days after the heated exchange between Draymond Green and Steve Kerr on the Warriors’ bench went viral, their head coach, Kerr, spoke to the media and addressed the impact of the altercation on the team.

“Monday night was not my finest hour. That was a time I needed to be calm in the huddle. So I regret my actions in that exchange, and I apologized to Dray; he apologized to me. We both apologized to the team,” explained Kerr.

“These things happen, especially when you get two extremely competitive people like Dray and me. In the 12 years that we’ve been together, this has happened occasionally, and I’m not proud of it.”

“I care so much about Draymond. The relationship we’ve had is like family. And like family, you go through ups and downs. My number one goal with him is to finish his career with us as a Warrior,” said the Warriors’ head coach confidently.

“And metaphorically, not literally, fighting and competing together until we’re both gone. And I believe that’s what’s going to happen because I believe in Draymond, and I believe in myself, and I believe in everything we’ve built for 12 years.”

“So we had a chat. I’m not going to tell you the details. But I can tell you this, I’m expecting the very best version of Draymond tomorrow. I know exactly who he is.”

“He’s a winner, he’s a champion, he’s the most passionate, competitive person I have ever met. And that can get the best of him, and it can get the best of me, and that’s what happened that night.”

Kerr and Green had both previously addressed the media, where it seemed to look like the veteran forward was at fault. However, Kerr repeatedly indicated that he takes the blame on his own shoulders.

Subsequently, reports claimed Green has problems with Kerr’s vision for his role on the team. A reporter further asked Kerr if they spoke to the other players on the team about it.

“I talked to the team. Draymond also talked to the team. We both apologized for what transpired. It was not a good look. It was on me as a coach to recognize the circumstances, and I did not do that.”

“I let my emotions get the best of me, and it was not my finest hour. But I know exactly who Draymond is and exactly who I am, and we want the same thing. So that’s a good thing, we’re going to be fine, we’re going to move forward, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

Steve Kerr seemingly refused to allow Green back into the game after their altercation. A lot of drama was expected to unfold behind the scenes in the Warriors’ locker room in the aftermath of Steve Kerr’s argument with Draymond Green stirred up the NBA world.

But the Warriors brass also let the two veteran figures in the franchise sort it out amongst themselves without getting involved much. Following these comments, Kerr also clarified that the team is not going to fine or penalize Green in any manner.

“I was very much at fault for what happened the other night. So there’s no need to discuss anything like that,” said Kerr when asked about any impending disciplinary actions on Green.

The Warriors’ head coach also gave an honest assessment of where the team is currently in the season.

“Most important thing for me is for guys to recognize that there’s beauty in the struggle… We are no longer the 17’ Warriors dominating the league. We are a fading dynasty.”

Kerr went on to recall the playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, where he was proud of how connected the team was when Curry was out injured. And he expects the team to be just as connected now.

The Warriors improved to 14-14 for the season following their 120-97 win over the Magic on Monday night. They face the Mavericks at 5 PM on Christmas Day.