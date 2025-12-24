“Not My Finest Hour”: Steve Kerr Speaks On Apologizing To Draymond Green After Warriors Altercation

The Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr speaks on the aftermath of his viral altercation with Draymond Green.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Dec 20, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the first quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Dec 20, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the first quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Just days after the heated exchange between Draymond Green and Steve Kerr on the Warriors’ bench went viral, their head coach, Kerr, spoke to the media and addressed the impact of the altercation on the team.

“Monday night was not my finest hour. That was a time I needed to be calm in the huddle. So I regret my actions in that exchange, and I apologized to Dray; he apologized to me. We both apologized to the team,” explained Kerr.

“These things happen, especially when you get two extremely competitive people like Dray and me. In the 12 years that we’ve been together, this has happened occasionally, and I’m not proud of it.”

“I care so much about Draymond. The relationship we’ve had is like family. And like family, you go through ups and downs. My number one goal with him is to finish his career with us as a Warrior,” said the Warriors’ head coach confidently.

“And metaphorically, not literally, fighting and competing together until we’re both gone. And I believe that’s what’s going to happen because I believe in Draymond, and I believe in myself, and I believe in everything we’ve built for 12 years.”

“So we had a chat. I’m not going to tell you the details. But I can tell you this, I’m expecting the very best version of Draymond tomorrow. I know exactly who he is.”

“He’s a winner, he’s a champion, he’s the most passionate, competitive person I have ever met. And that can get the best of him, and it can get the best of me, and that’s what happened that night.”

Kerr and Green had both previously addressed the media, where it seemed to look like the veteran forward was at fault. However, Kerr repeatedly indicated that he takes the blame on his own shoulders.

Subsequently, reports claimed Green has problems with Kerr’s vision for his role on the team. A reporter further asked Kerr if they spoke to the other players on the team about it.

“I talked to the team. Draymond also talked to the team. We both apologized for what transpired. It was not a good look. It was on me as a coach to recognize the circumstances, and I did not do that.”

“I let my emotions get the best of me, and it was not my finest hour. But I know exactly who Draymond is and exactly who I am, and we want the same thing. So that’s a good thing, we’re going to be fine, we’re going to move forward, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

Steve Kerr seemingly refused to allow Green back into the game after their altercation. A lot of drama was expected to unfold behind the scenes in the Warriors’ locker room in the aftermath of Steve Kerr’s argument with Draymond Green stirred up the NBA world.

But the Warriors brass also let the two veteran figures in the franchise sort it out amongst themselves without getting involved much. Following these comments, Kerr also clarified that the team is not going to fine or penalize Green in any manner.

“I was very much at fault for what happened the other night. So there’s no need to discuss anything like that,” said Kerr when asked about any impending disciplinary actions on Green.

The Warriors’ head coach also gave an honest assessment of where the team is currently in the season.

“Most important thing for me is for guys to recognize that there’s beauty in the struggle… We are no longer the 17’ Warriors dominating the league. We are a fading dynasty.”

Kerr went on to recall the playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, where he was proud of how connected the team was when Curry was out injured. And he expects the team to be just as connected now.

The Warriors improved to 14-14 for the season following their 120-97 win over the Magic on Monday night. They face the Mavericks at 5 PM on Christmas Day.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Dec 15, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during practice prior to the Emirates NBA Cup championship at the T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Victor Wembanyama Details Five-Minute Breakdown After Blood Clot Diagnosis
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like