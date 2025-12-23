Stephen Curry Gives Diplomatic Answer On Steve Kerr And Draymond Green’s Heated Exchange

Stephen Curry dazzled as the Golden State Warriors improved to 15-15 with a 120-97 win over the Orlando Magic at Chase Center on Monday. Curry exploded in the third quarter to set the platform for the Warriors’ second straight win, but it was another incident in the period that has dominated the headlines.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and forward Draymond Green got into a heated exchange during a timeout in the third. Green chose to head off to the locker room after their altercation, and Curry was asked about the incident in his postgame press conference.

“Oh, it was just having a good conversation,” Curry said. “It’s kind of for them to talk about not me.”

Kerr and Green have spoken about their altercation. Neither was interested in sharing what exactly they were arguing over, but the forward did say that he left for the locker room because he didn’t see how the situation would get better if he stayed.

Green felt removing himself from the situation was what was best, but Curry was asked if he thinks this might linger because he left.

“I don’t think so,” Curry stated. “I don’t know. I know he came up here and talked about it. I haven’t had a chance to talk to him. I’m pretty sure we know how to be professional, though.”

Green also felt the situation wouldn’t linger. The Warriors have been here plenty of times before with him.

This game seemed to be going away from the Warriors a bit when the Kerr-Green incident occurred. The Magic were leading 71-66, and the team could have lost its way seeing the former DPOY walk off the court.

Curry ensured that wouldn’t happen. The two-time MVP scored eight points in just over a minute after Green’s departure to swing the momentum back to the Warriors’ side.

Curry ended up being perfect in that third quarter, scoring 15 points on 6-6 shooting from the field. The Warriors were up 89-83 entering the fourth thanks to the 37-year-old’s explosion, and cruised to victory.

Green had returned to the bench before the start of the fourth quarter, but Kerr decided against putting him back in the game. Questions might have been asked about that decision had they lost, but they didn’t.

This was the second game in a row where Green, who had nine points (4-5 FG), seven rebounds, and two assists against the Magic, landed himself in trouble. The four-time All-Star had been ejected in the second quarter during Saturday’s clash with the Phoenix Suns as well. The Warriors went on to win 119-116 that night, and Curry spoke about their recent success without Green.

“There’s a sense of urgency when he’s not out there because our margin for error goes down without his presence,” Curry stated. “So that’s the frustrating part about this whole thing is being 15-15 ’cause we feel like we’re playing better than your record shows because we can respond. We were resilient, being able to respond like we have these last two games. Does it mean anything long-term? I don’t know.

“But it makes it fun because you have adversity, whether it’s from the other team or something self-inflicted, and you’re able to respond the way that you need to, to get a win because it matters,” Curry added. “And nobody’s letting go of the rope as they say, right?”

Curry, who finished with 26 points (10-23 FG), three rebounds, six assists, and two steals, reckons the Warriors have played better than their .500 record would indicate. Ultimately, though, you are what your record says you are.

The Warriors’ next chance to improve their record comes when they take on the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on Thursday at 5 PM ET.