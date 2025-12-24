Stephen Curry To Charlotte Hornets? One League Analyst Thinks It’s Time

The idea once felt unthinkable, but Stephen Curry’s future with the Golden State Warriors is now being openly questioned in NBA circles. As the Warriors continue to unravel, prominent NBA podcaster Bill Simmons proposed that a dramatic pivot could be the cleanest solution for all sides.

“Are we at the point where Steph Curry to Charlotte, we should just do it?” Simmons said. “Can the league intervene? I don’t want to upset Warriors fans, I don’t want to trade Steph Curry before Christmas, but you know, he grew up there, his dad’s there. There are shots of him on the court as a kid. He always joked about ending his career there.”

While Curry has been nothing but loyal to the Warriors publicly, it would be fair to assume frustration is building as he nears the end of his career. A trade to the Hornets may still feel unlikely, but it could place him in a better position to compete with a Charlotte team that is trending upward.

“I don’t think this Warriors team has any chance,” Simmons added. “We just saw Draymond blow up last night. Can we just do LaMelo and a bunch of picks, send Curry back to Charlotte, and let’s just go?”

For Curry, loyalty has never been in doubt. He has repeatedly committed to Golden State through roster turnover, injuries, and downturns, but the current stretch appears to be testing even his patience. With the Warriors hovering around .500, Draymond Green’s latest blowup, and the supporting cast struggling to keep up, the concerns feel increasingly valid and have placed additional strain on the relationship between Curry and the front office.

At 36 years old, Steph’s window is shrinking, and time is no longer a luxury. That reality is what makes the Hornets such an intriguing fit. His father, Dell Curry, spent years playing in Charlotte, and Steph grew up in North Carolina before starring at Davidson. He has long maintained strong ties to the area, and a move to the Hornets would represent a homecoming, giving him a chance to finish his career closer to family while taking on a new challenge as the face of a young franchise.

Any potential framework would likely center around LaMelo Ball, who has already been involved in trade rumors this season. A swap involving Curry for LaMelo, draft capital, and salary filler would allow Golden State to reboot around a young star, while Charlotte would instantly gain relevance, leadership, and one of the most marketable players in the league.

For the Hornets, the appeal would be credibility and culture. As a four-time champion averaging 28.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 47.3 percent shooting (39.8 percent from three) this season, Curry would raise the floor immediately. Alongside Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, Miles Bridges, and Ryan Kalkbrenner, Charlotte would suddenly look like a competitive Eastern Conference team ready to take the next step.

For the Warriors, such a move would signal a painful but necessary transition into a new era built around youth, flexibility, and future assets. If Golden State were also able to find appropriate packages for Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, it could jumpstart a full rebuild. While still a long shot, it is a scenario that may become more realistic if the team’s situation does not improve from its current 15-15 record.

Ultimately, this discussion reflects broader uncertainty surrounding Curry’s basketball future. Whether he finishes his career as a Warrior or pursues one final chapter elsewhere, the fact that this idea is even being entertained highlights how much has changed in Golden State, and how close the franchise may be to turning the page.