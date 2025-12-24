Lakers vs. Rockets Injury Report: Final Update For Christmas Showdown

The Lakers released their injury report ahead of Christmas Day vs the Rockets, with Luka Doncic and Rui Hachimura in focus.

Nov 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers head into Christmas Day with uncertainty still hanging over several key rotation pieces as they prepare to face the Houston Rockets. With the holiday spotlight firmly on them, injuries remain a major storyline that could shape how this matchup unfolds.

For the Lakers, Rui Hachimura (right groin injury management) is listed as probable, while Luka Doncic (lower left leg contusion) and Jaxson Hayes (left ankle soreness) are both questionable. Gabe Vincent (lumbar back strain) has been ruled out, keeping the Lakers shorthanded in the backcourt once again as they await clarity closer to tipoff.

All eyes remain on Doncic, whose status looms largest. The superstar guard is working through a calf contusion suffered after taking contact against the Clippers, an injury that limited him to just 19 minutes before forcing him to miss the Suns game earlier this week. While the team has expressed optimism, his availability will likely come down to how the leg responds pregame, making this a true game-time decision. In 21 games this season, he’s averaging 34.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 45.8 percent shooting (32.0 percent from three).

Houston enters the holiday matchup with its own set of concerns. Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle injury recovery), Alperen Sengun (left calf tightness), and Jae’Sean Tate (left wrist contusion) are all listed as questionable, while Fred VanVleet (right knee ACL repair) remains out. The Rockets’ rotation could look very different depending on who’s cleared, particularly in the frontcourt.

One of the biggest storylines on Houston’s side is Finney-Smith, who could be making his season debut. His return would immediately bolster the Rockets’ defense and wing depth, especially against a Lakers team that’s extremely front-loaded. If he’s available, he’s expected to play a meaningful role right away, one that could swing the result of this game.

Beyond the injury report, this Christmas Day matchup carries added intrigue. Nationally televised games often bring playoff-level intensity, and both teams are eager to make a statement. For the Lakers, it’s a chance to reassert themselves on a massive stage amid a rough stretch of play. As losers of two straight games, the pressure will be high to snap the streak and generate positive momentum on the holiday.

For Houston, it’s an opportunity to gain ground in a tightly packed Western Conference. Entering Thursday’s game, the Rockets are also losers of two straight, adding urgency to a matchup that suddenly feels heavier than just another regular-season contest.

With injuries clouding both sides, this Christmas Day matchup may ultimately come down to availability and execution under pressure. For the Lakers, having Luka Doncic on the floor could be the difference between stabilizing their season or slipping further in a crowded Western Conference. On a stage this big, the result will carry weight well beyond one game, setting the tone for what comes next.

