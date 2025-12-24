NBA Fans React To Chris Bosh’s Funny Take On Playing In The League Today: “Finally A Retired Legend Who Is Honest”

Chris Bosh recently went viral on social media for his honest response. During the NBA Cup, a reporter ran into the Raptors legend and asked him what his average stat line would be if he earned a 10-day contract in the NBA today, getting to play 25 minutes per game.

“25 minutes of action? In practice? In a game right now? Ooouu–“ said Bosh before going into deep thought.

“Zero [points], Zero [rebounds], and 25 minutes played,” Bosh hilariously added before claiming he would also have five fouls in that duration.

 

NBA fans saw this on social media and expressed their views on the Heat legend’s hilarious honesty. Some of them also felt he was being humble and could actually drop many more points and have more rebounds in the game today.

“Nah, I doubt it, given his ability to play the midrange game and at his size, I’m sure he could get 8-10 points, 4-5 rebounds, and a couple of assists.”

“He said you can get straight cardio out of me.”

“He’s way too modest.”

“Finally, a retired legend who is honest.”

“Wish we woulda got to see him play out his career in Miami.”

“I still hate the way his career ended. Super under-appreciated for the guy who started the ‘Stretch 5’ wave in this era.”

Chris Bosh averaged 20.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists across the 509 games he played for the Raptors in the first seven years of his career.

Despite having a Hall of Fame career in his stint with the Raptors, Bosh won both his championships when he joined LeBron James and Dwyane Wade on the Heat.

He then averaged 18.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 34.4% from the three-point line over the next seven seasons.

Wade hilariously had a similar response when asked the same question during the Olympics last year.

“I’d be on the bench. I’d be scoring points by giving out water and towels, and how many claps I give,” said Wade, hilariously.

The NBA legend Bosh will be 42 years old in three months. Meanwhile, LeBron James turns 41 years old in less than a week.

Therefore, for a brief duration, James and Bosh would be the same age. I am not saying James and Bosh played at the same level, but James’ longevity unlocks the standards of comparison of how an elite 41-year-old would perform in the league today.

On one hand, James is currently averaging 20.4 points, 7.0 assists, and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 48.1% from the field. On the other hand, Bosh hilariously implies that he would barely be capable of deserving a 10-day contract in the league today.

However, the circumstances under which Bosh was forced to end his career are truly a heartbreaking story for any basketball fan today. Multiple blood clots cut short his NBA career at the end of the 2016-17 season after 14 years in the league.

Bosh reportedly wanted to continue playing, but the league’s rules forced the Heat to waive him as his condition was categorised as life-threatening. Therefore, even the Heat’s hands were tied.

However, if he were healthy today, he would definitely average a better stat line than what his modest self suggested. Do you think Bosh could have any impact in today’s NBA? Let us know in the comments section.

