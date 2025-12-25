NBA Fans Get Emotional As LeBron James, Kevin Durant Set To Make History On Christmas: “Might Be One Of The Last Times”

NBA fans react as the Lakers star LeBron James and Rockets veteran Kevin Durant are set to make NBA history on Christmas Day.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Lakers are set to face the Rockets on Christmas Day this season. This game marks LeBron James’ 20th and Kevin Durant’s 13th appearance on December 25.

While that itself is historic alone, this matchup will also become the game where two players facing each other will have the highest ever combined points in their NBA careers [73,630 points combined between these two players].

Considering that both stars are nearing the imminent ends of their careers [James is turning 41 in less than a week and Durant is 37], NBA fans got emotional when they saw this on social media.

“Might be one of the last times we see this matchup of 🐐s.”

“Two legends still delivering prime-time matchups! Seeing those jerseys side-by-side brings back so many memories. Expect a classic.”

“LeBron and KD really turned ‘Christmas Day game’ into a historical event tracker for how long we’ve all been watching basketball.”

“We’re really getting LeBron vs KD on Christmas. Appreciate this while we still can 🎄✨. “

“LeBron vs KD on Christmas is the gift that keeps giving. NBA really knows how to schedule the perfect matchups.”

“Two legends, one stage. Can’t wait to see this.”

According to the NBA, this matchup signifies a clash of 73,630 points scored in the NBA. LeBron James scored 42,429, and Kevin Durant has 31,201 of those points. James is currently first on the list of All-time scorers, while Durant is eighth.

The Lakers forward is currently 4,042 points ahead of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 career points), who is in second place. In all the potential matchups that James or Durant had with others between them on the list will not sum up to as many points scored. Be it Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s last game with Karl Malone or Michael Jordan in 1989, or James’ last matchup with Kobe Bryant or Dirk Nowitzki nearly a decade ago in 2016.

While James admitted he would rather sit at home on Christmas, Kevin Durant was a lot more fired up to play on December 25. During the loss against the Clippers recently, the Rockets’ star spoke to the media and said he was excited to face the Lakers.

“Five [times]? Oh, well, s**t,” said Durant on how many times he and James have faced each other on Christmas to the Houston Chronicle’s Michael Shapiro before the Clippers game.

James and Durant have faced each other four times on Christmas Day before this matchup. The 40-year-old Lakers forward leads that Christmas Day matchup with a 3-1 record, most recently having faced each other in 2018.

“He’s the main culprit I’ve seen for the last 20 years,” Durant said of James, having played in 19 seasons on Christmas Day. “I’m just grateful to still be here playing my game and playing for a team people want to see on Christmas.” 

“There’s a certain level of pride you take in being selected to play on Christmas,” Durant said. “[Facing LeBron], it’s always been pressure-packed, it’s energetic. I’m looking forward to it.”

“Just grateful to be a part of this league. This is what, my 12th one? [It is his 13th.] Each one feels like the first one. To be in LA, a place where I spend a lot of time, a historical franchise you’re playing against the Lakers, I can’t wait,” said Durant after the game.

This will be the first time Durant has faced James since joining the Rockets. The Lakers veteran is leading their all-time head-to-head record 24-19. While James leads 19-10 in the regular season, Durant has a 9-5 advantage in the postseason.

This could, in fact, be one of the last times we see this duo face off on Christmas. It will be interesting to see which way the record books swing when all is said and done.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
