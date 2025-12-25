Active NBA Leaders On Christmas Day: LeBron James Is In A League Of His Own

The NBA’s iconic Christmas Day games are right around the corner. With some of the best teams in the league competing against one another this holiday season, the event is bound to be a spectacular one.

Christmas Day games have been a meaningful tradition in the NBA. With the league’s biggest stars entertaining the crowds by putting on a show, it has become an event that many players look forward to being a part of.

On one of the biggest days in the regular season, the NBA’s best attempt to put their best foot forward. Players like LeBron James have graced the stage more often than others, but the upcoming batch of young stars will certainly look to make a name for themselves.

Keeping the high standard of play in mind, we take a look at some of the active players who have excelled and dominated the stat sheet on this momentous day.

Most Total Points Scored On Christmas Day

1. LeBron James – 507

2. Kevin Durant – 342

3. Russell Westbrook – 288

4. James Harden – 273

5. Kyrie Irving – 199

At nearly 41, LeBron James remains in a league of his own. As the NBA’s all-time scoring leader on Christmas Day, James sets himself apart from the rest of the league. While Kevin Durant holds onto second place, the sheer difference is massive. The two will face off against each other as the Houston Rockets take on the Los Angeles Lakers tonight.

Of the remaining three players, only Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving would have had an opportunity to make an appearance and improve upon his scoring. Unfortunately, with the nine-time All-Star sidelined due to injury, this seems unlikely.

Most Total Rebounds On Christmas Day

1. LeBron James – 143

2. Russell Westbrook – 102

3. Draymond Green – 88

4. Kevin Durant – 86

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo – 75

James’ ability to stuff the stat sheet is certainly noteworthy at this stage, but Westbrook’s rebounding skills, considering his position, also deserve some praise.

In other news, a rebounding battle could ensue as Durant attempts to pass Draymond Green on this list. But given his role and the need to redeem himself after recent issues, Green may retain his position on the list.

Most Total Assists On Christmas Day

1. LeBron James – 137

2. Russell Westbrook – 99

3. James Harden – 81

4. Chris Paul – 76

5. Stephen Curry – 70

LeBron James continues to dominate the stat sheet with his elite offensive contributions. As the leader in assists on Christmas Day among active players, James remains one of the game’s great performers.

Of the players mentioned in the list, only Stephen Curry will have an opportunity to add to his tally this year. Scheduled to face the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors‘ superstar will aim to lead his team to victory.

Most Total Steals On Christmas Day

1. Russell Westbrook – 30

2. LeBron James – 28

3. Stephen Curry – 16

4. Chris Paul – 16

5. Kevin Durant – 15

Although LeBron James finds himself in second place on this list, given that he is only three steals away from surpassing Russell Westbrook, the Lakers superstar could really lock down on defense tonight. Similarly, Durant and Curry could also add to their total. With only two steals keeping Chris Paul in front, Durant is likely to make the most of this opportunity.

Most Total Blocks On Christmas Day

1. DeAndre Jordan – 21

2. Draymond Green – 15

3. Kevin Durant – 14

4. LeBron James – 13

5. Kristaps Porzingis – 12

The trio of Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James will all enjoy a chance to add to their totals, with James even having a shot at passing Durant. However, with 21 blocks in total, it is evident that no one in the current batch of players is usurping DeAndre Jordan‘s place at the top tonight.

Most Total Turnovers On Christmas Day

1. LeBron James – 66

2. Russell Westbrook – 51

3. Kevin Durant – 31

4. Stephen Curry – 31

5. Draymond Green – 30

On a more embarrassing note, LeBron James also leads all active NBA players in turnovers committed on Christmas Day. With 66, James is far in front of any active player. But given the style of play and how frequently they handle the ball, players like James and Draymond Green are bound to be turnover-prone. When overall impact is considered, both remain extremely valuable.

Most Total Three-Pointers Made On Christmas Day

1. James Harden – 31

2. LeBron James – 31

3. Klay Thompson – 27

4. Stephen Curry – 26

5. Kevin Durant – 26

Surprisingly, Curry finds himself on the lower end of this list. However, coming up against the Mavericks and his former teammate Klay Thompson, the Warriors superstar has the chance to climb up the ranks. With only one three-pointer made separating them, even Durant could look to improve upon his standing.

Even James, who isn’t known as a great three-point shooter, has the chance to build upon his total. Currently tied for first place with Harden, the 40-year-old simply needs to make one three-pointer to cement his position at the top of this list.

Most Total Free-Throws On Christmas Day

1. LeBron James – 116

2. Kevin Durant – 94

3. James Harden – 76

4. Russell Westbrook – 72

5. Jayson Tatum – 47

A preferential whistle always comes in handy while trying to score quick and easy points. As two of the biggest names in the game, James and Durant are likely to earn more opportunities to score from the charity stripe tonight, adding to their overall total.

Most Total Field Goals On Christmas Day

1. LeBron James – 180

2. Kevin Durant – 111

3. Russell Westbrook – 103

4. James Harden – 83

5. Kyrie Irving – 77

This list closely resembles the scoring leaders list, with James and Durant leading the way with their offensive prowess. However, considering the immense gap between the two, the Lakers’ superstar is likely to retain his place at the top for the time being.

Most Minutes Played On Christmas Day

1. LeBron James – 715

2. Kevin Durant – 455

3. Russell Westbrook – 452

4. Stephen Curry – 387

5. James Harden – 374

James’ total experience of playing on Christmas Day seems unreal. As one of the NBA’s biggest stars, however, he has also earned it. The forward is effectively synonymous with some of the game’s biggest events. In many ways, it would be strange not to see him in action on Christmas.

Although the positions on this list are unlikely to change, Durant and Curry will have the chance to log more minutes on this iconic night.

As the legends continue to build upon their legacies, we look forward to seeing young stars like Anthony Edwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Victor Wembanyama carve out their own. With the new generation taking the game forward, the NBA’s tradition of dazzling fans with stunning performances lives on.