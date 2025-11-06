Russell Westbrook: “Humbly Speaking, I’m The Best Rebounding Point Guard Ever”

Coming off a performance reminiscent of his prime, Russell Westbrook made a bold statement by claiming to be the best rebounding point guard ever.

Nov 5, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) celebrates after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) celebrates after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Russell Westbrook looked like the prime version of himself while leading the Sacramento Kings to a commanding 121-116 win against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. With a triple-double to top off the win, his first in a Kings uniform, Westbrook displayed what he was capable of producing even at this stage in his career.

After posting 23 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists against the Warriors, Russell Westbrook made a rather bold claim while speaking with the media during the postgame press conference.

“Humbly speaking, I’m the best rebounding point guard ever,” Westbrook stated. “So, when the ball comes across the rim, I’m going to get it.”

After making such a statement, Westbrook fielded questions on who he believed he claimed the title from and who was up there with him. Having secured the top spot after the game against the Warriors, the nine-time All-Star let the stats support his claim.

Here’s the list of the top-10 rebounding guards of all time for a better understanding of Westbrook’s accomplishment.

Top 10 Rebound Leaders (Guards)

1. Russell Westbrook – 8,734

2. Jason Kidd – 8,725

3. Oscar Robertson – 7,804

4. Kobe Bryant – 6,800

5. Clyde Drexler – 6,677

6. James Harden – 6,510

7. Magic Johnson – 6,376

8. Chris Paul – 5,990

9. Michael Jordan – 5,836

10. Hal Greer – 5,665

Russell Westbrook officially passed Jason Kidd on the list for most rebounds by a guard. With 8,734 rebounds, the 36-year-old is now nine rebounds ahead of second place. When considering that he also played 146 fewer games than Kidd to get to this number, his achievement seems that much more impressive.

Of the active players in the league, only James Harden and Chris Paul are in the top 10. But considering how large the gap between them and Westbrook is, the nine-time All-Star is likely to retain his place at the top of the list for years to come.

 

Russell Westbrook’s Impact On The Kings

After a long period of not receiving much attention in free agency, Russell Westbrook finally signed with the Sacramento Kings ahead of the new season. While Westbrook was expected to come off the bench, the veteran guard has had an impact on the Kings lately.

The 36-year-old shed light on this after the win against Golden State and said, “Teams are getting better. Teams are loading up. Every night is a dogfight. Our schedule is pretty rough right now. But I do think we knuckle up and compete at a high level, and that’s something I bring as a part of my leadership.”

With a 3-5 record, the Kings are not in a winning position yet. But Westbrook’s mental edge and his playmaking have been a positive point for Sacramento early in the season. His averages of 15.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game on 46.8% shooting overall are certainly a needed boost for the team.

Having gained some momentum by securing a win against a top team in the West, Sacramento will look to build upon this. Scheduled to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Nov. 7, however, they may face a major obstacle along the way.

