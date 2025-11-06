LeBron And Reaves’ Epic Reaction To Victor Wembanyama Fouling Out Goes Viral

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 118–116 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night had everything, big performances, clutch plays, and one unforgettable reaction from the bench that quickly went viral. Late in the fourth quarter, with just over a minute remaining, Victor Wembanyama was whistled for an offensive foul after barreling into Rui Hachimura on a drive to the rim. The call sent Wembanyama to the bench with his sixth foul, effectively ending his night, and that’s when the Lakers’ sideline absolutely exploded.

As soon as the whistle blew, LeBron James and Austin Reaves started celebrating in unison. LeBron, dressed in street clothes as he continues to recover from his lingering back issue, pointed emphatically toward the other end of the court, signaling ‘offensive foul’ to drive home the call. Reaves, who’s been one of the Lakers’ breakout stars this season, started pumping his fists in celebration, shouting toward Hachimura and the rest of the bench.

The energy on the sideline was electric as players and coaches erupted, knowing how crucial that call was in sealing the game.

Even the home crowd at Crypto.com Arena joined the celebration, with cameras catching Dodgers star Mookie Betts, fresh off back-to-back World Series wins, standing and motioning the same ‘charge’ signal as LeBron. The scene quickly spread across social media, with fans praising the passion and chemistry of this Lakers team.

The foul itself was a pivotal turning point. Wembanyama had been keeping the Spurs in the game with 19 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, while his rim protection had frustrated the Lakers all night. But once he fouled out, the paint opened up for Los Angeles. Luka Doncic and Deandre Ayton immediately took advantage, scoring the final few buckets that helped the Lakers complete the comeback and secure their fifth straight victory.

Doncic was once again the Lakers’ heartbeat, finishing with a monster 35 points, 13 assists, nine rebounds, and five steals in 42 minutes. He wasn’t especially efficient from the field (9-of-27 from the field, 4-of-11 from three point range), but his control of tempo and ability to create late-game shots were the difference-makers. His go-ahead three with two and a half minutes left turned a one-point deficit into a two-point lead that the Lakers never surrendered.

Ayton added a commanding double-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks on 9-of-13 shooting. His size and poise inside proved critical once Wembanyama fouled out, as the Spurs suddenly had no rim deterrence left. Ayton also converted several key pick-and-roll plays with Doncic and went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Rui Hachimura, the man of the moment, scored 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-3 from deep. While his offensive output was steady all night, it was his defensive stand, drawing that all-important sixth foul on Wembanyama, that turned him into the hero.

While the win was crucial for the Lakers’ early-season momentum, the viral clip might have been the night’s most memorable moment. It wasn’t just about the foul, it was about how invested the entire Lakers roster was, from LeBron on the sidelines to Reaves and even the fans in attendance.

The Lakers’ mix of youth and experience has been shining through during their 7–2 start, with Doncic playing at an MVP level and Reaves emerging as a legitimate star. But Wednesday night’s viral moment showed something that doesn’t show up in box scores: the camaraderie and joy that have defined this team’s early success.

As for the highlight itself, it’s already become an instant classic. Within hours, the video of LeBron and Reaves celebrating had racked up thousands of views across platforms.