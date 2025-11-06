LeBron And Reaves’ Epic Reaction To Victor Wembanyama Fouling Out Goes Viral

LeBron James and Austin Reaves erupted as Victor Wembanyama fouled out, capping the Lakers’ thrilling win over Spurs.

Vishwesha Kumar
5 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James poses in the Arizona Wildcats jersey of his son Bryce James (6) during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 118–116 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night had everything, big performances, clutch plays, and one unforgettable reaction from the bench that quickly went viral. Late in the fourth quarter, with just over a minute remaining, Victor Wembanyama was whistled for an offensive foul after barreling into Rui Hachimura on a drive to the rim. The call sent Wembanyama to the bench with his sixth foul, effectively ending his night, and that’s when the Lakers’ sideline absolutely exploded.

As soon as the whistle blew, LeBron James and Austin Reaves started celebrating in unison. LeBron, dressed in street clothes as he continues to recover from his lingering back issue, pointed emphatically toward the other end of the court, signaling ‘offensive foul’ to drive home the call. Reaves, who’s been one of the Lakers’ breakout stars this season, started pumping his fists in celebration, shouting toward Hachimura and the rest of the bench.

The energy on the sideline was electric as players and coaches erupted, knowing how crucial that call was in sealing the game.

Even the home crowd at Crypto.com Arena joined the celebration, with cameras catching Dodgers star Mookie Betts, fresh off back-to-back World Series wins, standing and motioning the same ‘charge’ signal as LeBron. The scene quickly spread across social media, with fans praising the passion and chemistry of this Lakers team.

The foul itself was a pivotal turning point. Wembanyama had been keeping the Spurs in the game with 19 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, while his rim protection had frustrated the Lakers all night. But once he fouled out, the paint opened up for Los Angeles. Luka Doncic and Deandre Ayton immediately took advantage, scoring the final few buckets that helped the Lakers complete the comeback and secure their fifth straight victory.

Doncic was once again the Lakers’ heartbeat, finishing with a monster 35 points, 13 assists, nine rebounds, and five steals in 42 minutes. He wasn’t especially efficient from the field (9-of-27 from the field, 4-of-11 from three point range), but his control of tempo and ability to create late-game shots were the difference-makers. His go-ahead three with two and a half minutes left turned a one-point deficit into a two-point lead that the Lakers never surrendered.

Ayton added a commanding double-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks on 9-of-13 shooting. His size and poise inside proved critical once Wembanyama fouled out, as the Spurs suddenly had no rim deterrence left. Ayton also converted several key pick-and-roll plays with Doncic and went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Rui Hachimura, the man of the moment, scored 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-3 from deep. While his offensive output was steady all night, it was his defensive stand, drawing that all-important sixth foul on Wembanyama, that turned him into the hero.

While the win was crucial for the Lakers’ early-season momentum, the viral clip might have been the night’s most memorable moment. It wasn’t just about the foul, it was about how invested the entire Lakers roster was, from LeBron on the sidelines to Reaves and even the fans in attendance.

The Lakers’ mix of youth and experience has been shining through during their 7–2 start, with Doncic playing at an MVP level and Reaves emerging as a legitimate star. But Wednesday night’s viral moment showed something that doesn’t show up in box scores: the camaraderie and joy that have defined this team’s early success.

As for the highlight itself, it’s already become an instant classic. Within hours, the video of LeBron and Reaves celebrating had racked up thousands of views across platforms.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Nov 5, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) celebrates after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images Russell Westbrook: “Humbly Speaking, I’m The Best Rebounding Point Guard Ever”
Next Article Oct 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) with head coach JJ Redick against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Luka Doncic Shares JJ Redick’s Strategy To Build Chemistry In The Lakers Locker Room
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like