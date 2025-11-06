Luka Doncic Shares JJ Redick’s Strategy To Build Chemistry In The Lakers Locker Room

With a five-game winning streak, the Lakers seem like a more cohesive unit. With JJ Redick's methods playing their part, Luka Doncic revealed the strategies used to build chemistry in the locker room.

Oct 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) with head coach JJ Redick against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) with head coach JJ Redick against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic played a crucial role in leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 118-116 win against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. With five consecutive wins, the Lakers appear to be in great form as they improve to 7-2 on the season, appearing to be a much more cohesive unit.

On this note, Luka Doncic revealed JJ Redick‘s strategies to help Los Angeles build chemistry in the locker room. While speaking on the matter during his postgame press conference, Doncic spoke about how the Lakers implemented the Japanese presentation style, PechaKucha.

“I don’t know if it’s helpful,” Doncic said, recalling his experience. “It’s in JJ’s mind. I did mine, it was probably the worst one.”

PechaKucha involves the use of a 20×20 format – 20 slides, 20 seconds for each slide, resulting in a total duration of six minutes and 40 seconds. With an emphasis on visual cues and reduced text, the presentation style promotes expressive storytelling while keeping the audience engaged with fast-paced shifts in content.

While Luka Doncic admitted that his presentation was substandard, he shared that there were still some good ones.

“I think the coaches do a better job than the players,” he added. “They know how to talk. But we had some good ones. DA [Deandre Ayton] went today, it was good. So, I didn’t do a good job. You should ask JJ what his honest opinion is about my PechaKucha.”

Doncic later revealed that his presentation included content about his country, his family, and his fondest memory. But considering that the last few slides were about his cars, a personal hobby, it is evident why the guard felt like he didn’t do a good job.

 

Luka Doncic Is In MVP Form

After an offseason marked by transformation and conditioning, Luka Doncic was out to prove a lot of naysayers wrong. Given the kind of performances he has put up thus far, it is safe to say that he is on the right track.

Luka Doncic has looked unstoppable to start the 2025-26 season. While being a valuable contributor for the Lakers, even in the absence of their star players, Doncic has found ways to lead the team to victory by getting his teammates involved.

After five appearances this season, Doncic is averaging 40.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game on 50.0% shooting from the field.

Seeing the 26-year-old in MVP form is largely positive for the Purple and Gold. Given how injury-riddled the squad has been early on, having a player capable of keeping the team competitive is a luxury. Regardless, the team would be wise to monitor his health to ensure that he remains available for a significant portion of the campaign.

The Lakers are currently tied for the longest active winning streak in the league. Los Angeles will head into its upcoming game against the Atlanta Hawks with aspirations to keep it going on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m. ET.

