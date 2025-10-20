Russell Westbrook Shares What Continues To Drive Him After All These Years

After a difficult offseason marked by a significant lack of interest from teams around the league, nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook secured his place in the NBA after signing a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings.

During his introductory press conference, Russell Westbrook shared his thoughts on heading into his 18th season in the league.

“I’m grateful,” said the nine-time All-Star. “I’m grateful to still be here standing and [being] given an opportunity to go out and compete. I’ll do the same thing I’ve always been doing, and yes, the chip has always been on my shoulder, and it won’t go nowhere until I’m done playing.”

Westbrook is known for his passion and energy on the court. However, it isn’t easy to maintain the same competitive fire over so many years. In this regard, Westbrook addressed how he continued to stay motivated.

“Family,” Westbrook added. “My family. My supporters. The ability to be grateful and blessed and to be able to wake up, have limbs, have things that work, and be able to use them, and to use this platform to build other parts of my life and businesses. Just the overall fun I have while playing and enjoying the game is something I never, ever take for granted. Grateful to be able to do that again.”

Russell Westbrook’s gratitude and humility stood out during his player introduction. But when asked whether this would be his last year in the league, the guard shared a simple response to rule out any possibility of retirement.

Having joined the Kings, the franchise will look to have the 36-year-old bring the aggression in every game. Given how integral this aspect is to his performance, allowing him to be himself could be in Sacramento’s best interests.

Will Russell Westbrook Start For The Kings?

Russell Westbrook is a great pickup for the Sacramento Kings. Given the team’s need for a primary playmaker following the departure of De’Aaron Fox, a player like Westbrook addresses this need quite well.

Last season, Westbrook proved that he could still be a solid contributor in the rotation with the Denver Nuggets. Although he came off the bench, he averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game on 44.9% shooting and 32.3% from three-point range.

These are solid figures for a rotation player, especially off the bench. But considering Sacramento’s current roster, the nine-time All-Star could be in line to earn much more playing time.

Currently, Russell Westbrook may be competing for the starting spot with Dennis Schroder, who was also a summer signing. Should the Kings opt for a more defensive-minded backcourt, carving out a place for himself may become a challenge for the 36-year-old. However, should playmaking and offensive upside become a priority, the former MVP may receive more opportunities to stand out.

Heading into the season opener, the Kings are expected to be without key starters, presenting an opportunity for the guard to secure a place in the starting lineup. Since Westbrook mentioned that he hadn’t had the opportunity to practice with the team (at the time of the introductory press conference), it is more likely that he’ll come off the bench.