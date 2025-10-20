Kings Starting Lineup Takes A Hit As Domantas Sabonis Gets Sidelined For One Week

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Sacramento Kings may be heading into their season opener with some momentum following an exciting 117-116 win against the Los Angeles Lakers in the preseason finale. Still, the future is looking bleak for the team.

According to a recent injury report by the Kings’ medical team, three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis is expected to be sidelined for at least a week after sustaining a hamstring strain.

Sabonis, who was on the injury report for the preseason finale as well, is likely to miss the season opener against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 22. While the MRI revealed that the injury was relatively minor (Grade 1), the big man will still be re-evaluated in a week to rule out possibilities of a more serious injury.

Losing Sabonis even before the season begins could be quite detrimental to Sacramento’s approach. The three-time All-Star is one of the team’s most significant contributors. When additionally factoring in his role as a key secondary playmaker and rebounder, not having the big man could be a major blow to their performance.

For the 2024-25 season, Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game, shooting 59.0% from the field and 41.7% from three-point range. Although his production in the three preseason games he appeared in was quite limited, as he averaged 14.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game on 48.6% shooting from the field, the Kings’ lack of reliable big men could raise some concerns about their rotation.

When additionally considering the extended absence of Keegan Murray and the potential absence of DeMar DeRozan, the Kings may find themselves in a particularly rough spot to start the new campaign.

 

The Kings’ Potential Starters Against The Suns

The Sacramento Kings’ typical starting lineup has featured the core of Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan as the primary scoring options. These three were supported by Keon Ellis and Keegan Murray, who effectively acted as the defensive anchors on the wings.

With Sabonis and Murray out of the rotation, Sacramento may be forced to make some significant changes to its roster.

To address Murray’s loss, the Kings likely continue to keep a defensive-minded player like Ellis in the rotation. Instead, they may add their summer signing, Dennis Schroder, to improve their playmaking depth and on-ball defense.

Sacramento’s big man depth is relatively thin. However, the Kings could have two options here. They could either choose to insert Drew Eubanks or Dario Saric into the starting lineup. The two veterans are distinctly different, but could be useful.

On the other hand, the Kings could also consider starting rookie big man Maxime Raynaud, who showed some promise during the preseason. With Sabonis out of the rotation, Sacramento could take this opportunity to give the rookie some burn in an attempt to spur his development into a rotation piece.

Aside from these two, DeRozan’s status for Tuesday night’s game is also unknown. While it is likely for him to play, if he’s listed out, the Kings could look to start recent signing Russell Westbrook.

Overall, the Kings can still make up for their losses. But given how important Sabonis is to their performance, having him back in good health will become a priority.

Siddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
