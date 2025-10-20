“I Couldn’t Afford Them When I Was Younger”: Anthony Edwards On Adidas’ Iconic ‘Superstar’ Sneaker

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA;Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Anthony Edwards is one of the young superstars in the league who is primed to eventually become the face of the NBA. The Timberwolves guard signed with Adidas in 2020 after he was drafted No. 1 overall that year, and just a few seasons later, in 2023, he released his first signature sneaker with the brand.

To promote the second evolution of his sneaker, the Anthony Edwards 2 ‘With Love’, Edwards recently appeared for a short interview with Footlocker, where he spoke about growing up in a time when he couldn’t even afford Adidas’ iconic ‘Superstar’ sneaker. But instead of lamenting over the past, Edwards showed pride in how his circumstances have changed over the years.

“The ‘Superstar’ is still an iconic shoe because I couldn’t afford them when I was younger, and now I get them for free. They were my favourite shoes when I was younger, so y’all do the math,” said Edwards, clearly meaning that the sneaker has a major emotional significance for him as it represented how much he has succeeded in his life now.

Growing up in a situation where he couldn’t afford the iconic sneakers, Edwards now has a reported net worth of $40 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Moreover, he is guaranteed over $200 million in salaries over the next four seasons with the Timberwolves. Edwards has worked his way out of those tough circumstances and now enjoys the luxuries that came as a result of his hard work.

 

Anthony Edwards Reveals Why He’s Great At Trash-Talk

Trash-talk is an essential part of the psychological warfare that happens on the court during games. Edwards often uses it to his advantage. In the same interview with Footlocker, Edwards was also asked why he is so fluent at trash-talk.

“I’m so good at trash-talk because growing up, I lived with my uncle for like 10 years. So, picking up everything he said and trying to be like him, so that’s probably where I get it from,” said Edwards candidly.

Just last season, when he led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals, he trash-talked the best players on the opposing teams, like Stephen Curry on the Warriors, and even fans sitting in the crowd during the event who tried to heckle him against the Lakers.

Edwards is often compared with Michael Jordan due to such habits, showcasing the fierce competitor side of him. And with his signature sneaker, he seems to be making similar strides in his career. Jordan won his first NBA championship seven seasons into his career.

Edwards is entering his sixth season in the league. In 2024-25, he averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 39.5% from the three-point range. Can he take the final leap this season to become the face of the NBA? If he wins a championship with the Timberwolves, he would certainly make a stronger case in the discussion.

 

