Carmelo Anthony Blind Ranks The Top 5 Most Iconic NBA Celebrations

Some NBA player celebrations are truly memorable. With one of the most famous ones in the game, former NBA player Carmelo Anthony recently joined “NBA On NBC and Peacock” to blind rank the top five most iconic celebrations.

For the first selection, Carmelo Anthony was asked to rank LeBron James’ “The Silencer”, which was popularized during his stint with the Miami Heat.

“Oh, LeBron ‘The Silencer’. I think that might be two.”

He was then presented with Stephen Curry’s “Night Night” celebration, unveiled by the Golden State Warriors guard during the 2022 playoffs. Anthony responded, “I think Steph ‘Night Night’ might be two. LeBron ‘The Silencer’ might be three.”

After switching up the order, the 10-time All-Star was asked about his own legendary “3 To The Dome” celebration and where it ranked on the list. Without any hesitation, Carmelo Anthony put it at the top of the list, adding, “‘3 To The Dome’ is so iconic it made the cover of NBA 2K, alright? So that has to be number one.”

With the top-three picks in place, Anthony was asked to rank Damian Lillard’s iconic “Dame-Time” celebration, a trademark of the guard’s uncanny ability to shine in clutch situations.

“This is interesting,” said Anthony. “Because you’re about to give me another one, the fifth one. I think I know where you’re going with this fifth one, but ‘Dame-Time’ I’ll put fourth.”

After making his selections, Carmelo Anthony was already certain of what the next one would be.

Jalen Brunson‘s “3 Face Mask” was fifth by default, but iconic in its own right. As a former Knicks player himself, however, Anthony still gave credit to the current Knicks superstar.

After finishing his list, Anthony emphasized that his celebration was number one, but was asked whether Reggie Miller‘s “Choke” should be on the list.

“He only did it once,” Anthony joked. “If that was his thing, then I’d be like … I can’t really tell him that either because you know Knicks fans are s***, so … We still welcoming Reggie over this side.”

Miller’s “Choke” celebration is undoubtedly one of the most iconic celebrations in the league, only made more significant by the moment.

In recent times, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton garnered a lot of attention for bringing it back following his clutch performance, ironically against the New York Knicks, during Game 1 of last season’s ECF. Although the Pacers star later expressed embarrassment over it, it is worth acknowledging how memorable that moment was.

Among the several NBA player celebrations throughout history, Carmelo Anthony’s certainly has a place of its own. With many players, such as LaMelo Ball, paying tribute to it, it remains truly iconic in every right.