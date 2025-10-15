3 Kings Trade Ideas To Find Keegan Murray’s Replacement After Injury

The Sacramento Kings‘ offseason has been underwhelming. After missing out on the opportunity to land Jonathan Kuminga, the Kings have come up short in their attempts to upgrade their roster. While this in itself already raises concerns about their performance in the upcoming season, Sacramento was recently dealt another blow to its rotation.

25-year-old forward Keegan Murray reportedly sustained a UCL tear in his left thumb during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers recently. Considering the severity of the injury, he is expected to be sidelined for between 4-6 weeks, according to the team.

Losing Keegan Murray at the start of the season could be significant. Last season, the forward averaged 12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game, shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.3% from three-point range.

As a valuable 3-and-D asset, losing Murray effectively reduces Sacramento’s overall perimeter shooting depth and defensive integrity.

While the forward remains a solid asset, Sacramento may be forced to find a replacement and restore balance on its roster. With this approach in mind, we explore three trade ideas for the Kings to replace Murray.

The Kings Trade Murray To The Celtics

Proposed Trade Details

Sacramento Kings Receive: Sam Hauser, Jordan Walsh, 2031 second-round pick (via HOU)

Boston Celtics Receive: Keegan Murray

For the Boston Celtics, in this particular trade proposal, acquiring Keegan Murray could be beneficial. Aside from his ability to contribute on the floor and improve their perimeter defense, Murray’s contract allows them to shed roughly $1.1 million in salary. Additionally, due to his expiring contract status, Boston could see $11.1 million come off their payroll next summer.

For the Kings, this trade has a lot of merit. Aside from the addition of a second-round pick (protected 31-55), Sacramento adds Sam Hauser and Jordan Walsh.

Hauser has proven himself as a legitimate three-point shooting threat during his tenure with the Celtics. Last season, he averaged 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game on 45.1% shooting from the field and 41.6% from three-point range. With greater efficiency as a perimeter shooter, the Kings could see value in this addition.

Meanwhile, Jordan Walsh is positioned as a high-energy pick-up with solid defensive upside. Although he didn’t receive much playing time in Boston, he could be a valuable addition to Sacramento’s bench, especially for his versatility on defense and overall intensity on the floor.

Keegan Murray Lands In Chicago

Proposed Trade Details

Sacramento Kings Receive: Isaac Okoro, 2028 second-round pick

Chicago Bulls Receive: Keegan Murray

For the Chicago Bulls, this trade has a lot of merit. Aside from Keegan Murray’s expiring contract, Chicago will favor Murray’s two-way upside. Paired with a reliable playmaker like Josh Giddey, the forward could have an opportunity to be a greater perimeter threat while also anchoring the team’s defense.

For the Kings, acquiring Isaac Okoro, along with a second-round pick, could prove to be solid. Although his offensive game isn’t very impressive, Okoro has earned a reputation for being an elite on-ball defender.

Last season, the 24-year-old averaged 6.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game on 46.4% shooting from the field and 37.1% from three-point range. Considering that his playing time was cut significantly last season, the forward didn’t have as much of an opportunity to be productive.

Given that he would be replacing Murray in this scenario, Okoro could stand to gain more playing time, which could help him emerge as a contributor on both ends of the floor. With noteworthy quickness and athleticism, he could pair well with Keon Ellis in the second unit.

The Warriors Pick Up Murray

Proposed Trade Details

Sacramento Kings Receive: Moses Moody

Golden State Warriors Receive: Keegan Murray

There is merit for the Golden State Warriors to acquire a bona fide two-way threat like Keegan Murray. His off-ball playing style fits perfectly with Golden State’s motion offense. Additionally, when factoring in his switchability on defense, it is evident that his playing style was tailor-made for the Warriors.

For the Kings, trading with the Warriors may have failed, as seen in prior trade talks this summer. However, the acquisition of Moses Moody could be quite worthwhile.

For the 2024-25 season, Moody averaged 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc. Considering that he averaged only 22.3 minutes a game, solid for a role player in Golden State’s rotation, it is evident that he could be a lot more productive if given more playing time with a more relevant role.

Although undersized in comparison to Murray, Moody is a promising two-way wing. With tremendous defensive instincts and equally impressive shot-creation ability, the 23-year-old could be a solid option to replace Murray.

Should The Kings Trade Murray?

While the notion of a trade is promising, especially with the regular season scheduled to tip off in less than a week, it would be unwise (and unlikely) for the Kings to part with Keegan Murray.

Even if Murray is expected to miss over a month of action at most, he remains a vital member of the team’s core. Additionally, considering the investment Sacramento has made in him, it would be uncharacteristic for the franchise to move him over a short-term injury.

Does this imply that the Kings will never trade Murray? Not necessarily. Sacramento recognizes his value as a trade asset. For the right deal, perhaps one that could change the franchise’s current direction, the Kings would include Murray in a trade.