Deandre Ayton Praises Luka Doncic’s Pick-And-Roll Mastery: “Got Eyes In The Back Of His Head”

Deandre Ayton has shared the floor with some elite playmakers in his career, including future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, who turned him into one of the NBA’s most efficient lob threats during their Phoenix Suns days. But after a few preseason games with Luka Doncic, Ayton is seeing something entirely new: a level of pick-and-roll artistry he calls “one in a generation.”

Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ 126–116 win over the Golden State Warriors, Ayton spoke about the adjustment process of learning Doncic’s style. His description of Luka’s court vision sounded more like myth than mechanics.

“I’m starting to realize that I’m so used to the lobs where, you know, you see the opening and you throw it. But Luka, he’s different. He’s damn near drawing a foul at the same time and still throwing a late lob. So I’ve had to adjust, just be patient and really read his eyes while still rolling fast and putting pressure on that big so he has to stay honest in the pick and roll.”

“He’s truly a one-in-a-generation player when it comes to that. Like, you feel like he’s got eyes on the back of his head. He’s finding guys in the weak-side corners, and I’m thinking the pass is for me. I’m ducking my head, bracing for it, and it’s flying right past me to the corner for an open three.”

“It’s really fun seeing how he does his Luka magic in those situations. The timing, the vision: it’s unreal. You just have to trust him, because somehow, even when it looks chaotic, he already knows exactly where the ball’s going.”

For Ayton, the challenge hasn’t been catching passes, it’s predicting them. Doncic’s ability to manipulate defenders and disguise his intent has caught even his own teammates off guard.

That combination of deception and precision is what separates Doncic from nearly every other playmaker in the league. His size allows him to see over defenses, and his timing allows him to make impossible passes even when double-teamed. Ayton, who’s built his career as a rim-running big, is quickly realizing that Luka doesn’t just run the pick-and-roll, he rewrites it.

Doncic, who posted 25 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in his preseason debut, looked instantly comfortable orchestrating the Lakers’ offense. Even with the team still learning his tendencies, his presence has already transformed their flow.

For Ayton, that means finding new ways to complement Doncic’s unpredictable style. The 7-foot center finished that same game with 10 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks, showing flashes of chemistry with his new superstar teammate. But it’s clear their connection is still developing, something Ayton views as a thrilling challenge rather than a hurdle.

If that balance sounds difficult, it’s because it is, but Ayton seems up for it. Having already thrived alongside Chris Paul, he knows what it takes to adjust to a cerebral floor general. The difference, he says, is that Doncic’s unpredictability forces everyone to stay ready.

It’s early, but the partnership between Doncic and Ayton already looks like one of the league’s most intriguing new dynamics. For Ayton, who’s played with great guards before, this might be his most exciting fit yet.