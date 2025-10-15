Allen Iverson Promised God He Would Never Drink Again

Allen Iverson won't be tempted to get back to drinking.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Philadelphia 76ers and Hall of Fame member Allen Iverson is introduced during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center.
Hall of Famer Allen Iverson recently announced that his drinking days are behind him, having been sober for six whole months. Iverson called it one of the best decisions of his life, and he made it clear to TMZ that he isn’t tempted the least bit to drink again, after having a conversation with the man above.

“No, I had my conversation with God,” Iverson said. “I ain’t going [back]. I can’t lie to him. I said I ain’t doing it no more. I ain’t doing it.”

 

Iverson recognized that alcohol was a big problem in his life, and he wanted to get rid of it. It wouldn’t have been easy for a 50-year-old like him to change his ways, and it speaks to his mental strength. Here’s hoping Iverson can inspire others with this same problem to follow his example.

This decision has also gone down extremely well with Iverson’s ex-wife, Tawanna Turner. They got divorced in 2013 after tying the knot in 2001, and are now back together. Time will tell if they remarry.

Iverson made that initial announcement during his press tour to promote his new book titled Misunderstood: A Memoir. It provides a deeper look into his life and might clear up some misconceptions you have about him.

“With this book, you’re hearing it from the horse’s mouth,” Iverson stated. “Misunderstood comes from ‘you think you know, but you have no idea.”

Iverson may have rubbed fans and even former NBA commissioner David Stern the wrong way, but he remained a favorite among players. He ended up inspiring an entire generation of hoopers not just with his play on the court, but with how he carried himself off it.

The cultural impact of Iverson is unmatched. LeBron James once called him and Stephen Curry the two most inspirational players he has seen in his life.

“You got AI who’s like unbelievable crossover, cornrows, arm sleeve,” James said. “Everyone wears arm sleeves now because of Allen Iverson, and he’s going in the trenches, laying it up over bigs whatever the case may be.”

Iverson never ended up winning a championship in his 14 years in the NBA, but he had a career he can be proud of. He won an MVP and four scoring titles while also making 11 All-Star and seven All-NBA teams. Iverson was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team as well in 2021.

