Kings Will Feature Shorthanded Lineup In Preseason Finale Against Lakers

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Oct 8, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis (11) talks with the team during the third quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis (11) talks with the team during the third quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Sacramento Kings will be heading into their final preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Oct. 17, at 10:30 p.m. ET. Considering that they have amassed a three-game losing streak thus far, including a 109-91 loss to the Clippers in their previous outing, the prospects for their upcoming matchup don’t look promising either.

A recent update by Kings insider James Ham on the team’s injury report indicates that the Kings will see Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk, and Keegan Murray out of action for the preseason finale.

Domantas Sabonis, who is one of Sacramento’s most valuable players, is expected to be sidelined with a hamstring strain. In three preseason games, he averaged 14.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game on 48.6% shooting from the field.

Malik Monk, who is one of the Kings’ key bench scorers, has been listed out with illness. He was averaging 8.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on 36.4% shooting from the field. It is worth noting that he also missed the previous game against the Clippers, potentially raising concerns about his future availability.

Keegan Murray, who recently signed a five-year extension with the Kings, is expected to be out for a significant period of time after sustaining a UCL tear in his left thumb. In two preseason games, he averaged 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game on 37.5% shooting overall.

Given that Sacramento is unlikely to pursue replacements for him at the current juncture, his absence will undoubtedly impact the team’s performance.

Aside from the aforementioned players, the Kings have also mentioned DeMar DeRozan as probable on the injury report. While the six-time All-Star is reportedly suffering from groin soreness, the severity appears to be minor.

Having the veteran forward available to play would typically be a positive sign. Unfortunately, the 36-year-old has had a rather rough start to the preseason, as he averages 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 44.4% shooting from the field in 25.9 minutes.

While Russell Westbrook has been a late addition to the roster, it will be unlikely for him to suit up for this game. Hence, the onus will fall upon Zach LaVine and Dennis Schroder to lead the team.

With the regular season right around the corner, the Kings may simply be taking a cautious approach to ensure the health of their players. However, this could hurt their performance on Friday night and their momentum heading into the season opener.

 

Can The Kings Beat The Lakers?

The Sacramento Kings aren’t the only team dealing with injuries heading into this matchup. The Lakers are also expected to see some key players out of action for the preseason finale.

This could create an opportunity for Sacramento to secure its first (and only) win of the preseason.  But JJ Redick outlined that the upcoming game will effectively be a final dress rehearsal for the Lakers, suggesting that both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves will play considerable minutes.

Although this would secure Los Angeles’ chances of winning, the Lakers have been notoriously poor in the second half of games, even with Doncic and Reaves on the floor. Should the Kings manage to capitalize on LA’s second-half woes, there is a genuine, but slim, chance for them to secure a victory.

BySiddhant Gupta
