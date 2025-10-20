“Kobe And Ron Artest Used To Walk All Over That Motherf**ker”: Ex-Lakers Player On Knicks HC Mike Brown

Mike Brown seems to often finds himself in positions where he is filling in some tough shoes. He is currently replacing Tom Thibodeau as the head coach of the New York Knicks on a four-year, $70 million deal. Earlier in his career, in just his second stint as a head coach, Mike Brown replaced the legendary Phil Jackson to coach the Lakers.

Former NBA champion Matt Barnes previously played under Mike Brown on the Lakers during that time, and he got candid about how he predicts the former Kings head coach would fare out with the Knicks, considering what he has seen from him in history. On his recent appearance on the ‘Straight Game Podcast’ with Mike Bibby, the former Kings player, Barnes made a bold prediction on Mike Brown’s career with the Knicks.

“I got one hand saying f**k no,” said Barnes when raising the topic of whether Mike Brown will be successful with the Knicks. “Mike is a great person. To me, he’s not a leader of men.”

“I couldn’t imagine it now because these kids are making so much money. You have to have their respect. And I think Mike is such a nice guy. That’s what f***ed Mike up. Mike wants to be cool with everyone instead of putting his foot down like this is my team. This is what’s going on. So that’s why I feel like I’ve seen it.”

“He was my coach with the Lakers. We had Mike after Phil Jackson retired. And when I tell you rest in peace to my dog Kobe and Ron Artest, they walked all over that motherf**ker,” said Barnes while recalling being coached by Mike Brown.

“They used to sub themselves in and out of games. I’m just like, ‘Oh shit,'” exclaimed Barnes. “Then he came to I think he learned I think he learned a lot in Golden State underneath Steve Kerr. I think Mike Brown is a great second chair cause when you sit in that second chair… there’s such a night and day difference sitting in the head coaching chair.”

“I think Mike is a great assistant coach. I wish him the best, but I saw it firsthand in Sacramento. His first year came in and brought the Golden State system. They made the playoffs for the first time… and then he lost the respect of the team quickly.”

“So now you’re going to a New York media market that’s going to try to eat you up for every mistake. I think Mike is a good guy. I just don’t think the situation is going to work because he’s too nice for his own good.”

Even Malik Monk has claimed that Kings players did not ‘rock’ with Mike Brown during his time with the Kings, despite leading them to the Playoffs. The former NBA Coach of the Year in 2022, Mike Brown, has a 454-304 (.599) record for his head coaching career. Some legendary coaches like Pat Riley (.636) and Steve Kerr (.648) have a career winning percentage in the range of 60% wins.

While statistically, Brown is headed in the right direction, what Barnes is saying also makes a lot of sense. He needs to have a firmer approach with the Knicks to avoid making the same mistake again.