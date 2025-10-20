Paul Pierce Compares Kevin Durant To Ray Allen: “Took The Easy Way Out”

15-time All-Star Kevin Durant has been on the receiving end of significant criticism ever since he joined the Golden State Warriors. While many questioned the legitimacy of his championship wins and his competitiveness, NBA legend Paul Pierce shed more light on the matter during a recent episode of “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe.

While comparing Durant with his former teammate, Ray Allen, Pierce said, “Same thing with Ray [Allen]. We just lost to Miami, and then you join them. KD, you just lost to Golden State, who you should’ve beaten, and you join them. That’s where the criticism comes in. Because it was like, damn, KD. You’re good enough to beat them.”

“That’s how the old school stars were. We were like, ‘Man, I’m going to get over the hump. I’m going to take my lumps.’ And people just felt like he took the easy way out. And that’s all.”

Pierce followed up by justifying how ring culture has blurred the lines in these arguments. With the amount of importance given to rings and the impact they can have on a player’s legacy, the NBA champion took an understanding tone while shedding light on Kevin Durant’s situation.

Throughout NBA history, several great players have missed out on winning the championship. Pierce’s point reiterated that their shortcomings need not underplay how great they were as players. Unfortunately, the modern debate is far too skewed to make such considerations.

In this regard, it is also worth noting how impactful Kevin Durant was during his time with the Warriors. Along with two rings, Durant was named Finals MVP in consecutive years, a mark of his individual brilliance even on one of the most stacked rosters of all time.

Is Kevin Durant In A Position To Win Again?

Since parting ways with the Warriors, Kevin Durant’s competitiveness didn’t wane. By joining the Brooklyn Nets to pair up with Kyrie Irving, the 15-time All-Star still demonstrated a desire to win the championship. To that note, Durant’s plan of winning another ring has been consistent with every move he made.

Although Durant’s chances of winning weren’t the best with the Phoenix Suns, the Houston Rockets could be a much better opportunity for the 37-year-old.

The Rockets are an impressive unit with an abundance of young talent. Since Durant’s arrival, the Rockets have only become stronger following their summer signings, potentially making them one of the most formidable teams in the league.

Last season, the Rockets were the second-seeded team in the Western Conference. Although overcoming the reigning champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in the upcoming season will be challenging, Houston may already have the tools required to take them on.

With this in mind, Durant may be in the best position to contend for a title for the first time in a while. Given that he signed a two-year extension, with a sizable pay cut, it would seem that the superstar forward is aware of this, too.