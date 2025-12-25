Mavericks Urged To Acquire An Underrated 18.4 PPG Pacers Star

After a poor start to the 2025-26 season, the Dallas Mavericks seemed destined for a roster overhaul. However, there has been a distinct shift in the team’s performance lately. Although they remain outside the play-in picture with a 12-19 record, there is optimism that this team can compete for a playoff spot.

The Mavericks are currently placed 11th in the Western Conference standings. This has been a gradual process, but it has been noteworthy. With Cooper Flagg suddenly hitting his stride and Anthony Davis seeing a resurgence, Dallas has been able to capitalize on their current momentum.

Coming off a 131-130 win over the Denver Nuggets, it is also evident that the Mavs possess the tools to beat some of the better teams in the league. However, given the length of the regular season, remaining consistent poses a greater challenge.

Dallas needs to make some upgrades. Keeping this in mind, we explore a potential trade that would allow the Mavericks to strengthen their core by acquiring Indiana Pacers star Bennedict Mathurin. Here’s a potential trade package:

Proposed Trade Details

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Bennedict Mathurin, Tony Bradley, Johnny Furphy

Indiana Pacers Receive: Daniel Gafford, 2031 first-round pick

The Pacers Have An Interest In Daniel Gafford

This deal makes perfect sense for the Indiana Pacers. Although parting with Bennedict Mathurin may seem like a shocking move, rumors suggest that he has been placed on the trade block.

Given Indiana’s outlook toward investing in young players, it is unlikely that the franchise will retain him once his contract expires at the end of the season. Instead, by trading Mathurin, the Pacers could receive a handsome offer featuring a future first-round pick and Daniel Gafford.

Indiana would see acquiring Gafford very favorably. Given that the team’s big man rotation has seemed thin since Myles Turner’s departure, the Pacers have been scouring the market for a solid replacement.

For the most part, Isaiah Jackson has proven serviceable. However, a player like Gafford, who has established himself as a reliable pick-and-roll big man with solid defensive upside, may be more worthwhile.

Gafford has garnered a lot of trade interest this season. Although his averages of 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game don’t leap off the page, there is enough evidence to suggest that he’s a solid investment.

Gafford’s addition wouldn’t move the needle for Indiana this season. But once Tyrese Haliburton returns from injury next, the Pacers could return to their place among the more competitive teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Mavericks Improve With Bennedict Mathurin

Despite being projected as a title contender by several sources, it is evident that the Mavericks have fallen short of expectations. Regardless, the team’s potential should not be overlooked. In light of this, adding Mathurin could be significant.

In a core featuring Flagg and Davis, adding a potential star in Bennedict Mathurin, along with roster reinforcements such as Tony Bradley and Johnny Furphy, is promising.

It is worth noting that Bradley and Furphy’s inclusion in the trade package seems necessary only to manage the financial side of this deal.

Bradley’s averages of 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game this season suggest that he could help fill out the big man rotation. Meanwhile, Furphy positions himself as a young guard with offensive upside. Given his averages of 3.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game this season, he could carve out a larger role for himself in due time.

For the most part, these two don’t seem to be impactful. But for all intents and purposes, Mathurin’s arrival could turn things around for Dallas.

Mathurin boasts the potential to be an elite running mate for Cooper Flagg. Possessing incredible athletic ability and scoring upside, he could instantly boost the Mavericks’ offensive production.

For the 2025-26 season, Mathurin is averaging a career-best 18.4 points to go with 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.7 steals per game. Having displayed his flexibility as a multi-level scorer, Dallas may also see the benefit in investing in his development.

Should The Mavericks Pursue Mathurin?

Pursuing a player like Bennedict Mathurin could prove to be quite worthwhile. With Kyrie Irving sidelined, the Mavs need reliable players in the backcourt.

Dallas has enjoyed some success by moving Ryan Nembhard to the starting lineup and having Brandon Williams anchor the second unit. Still, given their plans of securing a playoff spot, the team lacks the talent to reach its goals.

Despite having a shorthanded lineup, the Mavericks have been competitive. Hence, it only makes sense for Dallas to make the most of this situation to improve their chances in the future.

Given the way the season is headed for the Pacers, retooling wouldn’t be out of the question. Since this could be an opportunity for the Mavs to swoop in, the franchise may benefit from pulling the trigger on such a deal.