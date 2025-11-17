The Warriors Could Trade For Anthony Davis, But Might Need To Include Two Stars In Any Potential Deal

The Anthony Davis market is starting to warm up again, and the Golden State Warriors have suddenly found themselves in the middle of the noise. CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn reported that Golden State could become a real bidder if the Dallas Mavericks lean into a teardown. That part isn’t shocking. The price is. Any realistic offer for Davis would almost certainly force the Warriors to include both Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green.

That’s the kind of cost teams place on a player with Davis’ upside. Even with all the concerns tied to him right now. And this isn’t a headline grab from the Warriors’ front office. This is about Stephen Curry. If they want to give him the strongest shot at a fifth ring, this is the level of swing they would have to think about.

Golden State has been fine so far. They’re 9-6. Competitive. Dangerous in stretches. And completely dependent on Curry playing like an MVP every night. The roster has limits, though. Their size is thin. Their defense crumbles when Draymond sits. Kuminga is talented, but his growth hasn’t been as sharp as they hoped. A healthy Davis fixes all of that instantly.

Health is the problem. Conditioning is tied to that, too. So is availability. All the same issues that trailed Davis in Los Angeles have followed him to Dallas. Front offices noticed that he arrived at Mavericks camp at 268 pounds, almost fifteen pounds heavier than last year. Dallas didn’t love it. Rival executives didn’t either. And now, before he even returns from his calf strain, other teams want him to drop weight before they take any trade talks seriously.

That matters for Golden State. Their system needs movement. Trust. Constant motion. Davis at full strength is perfect for that style. Davis at his current conditioning, raises more questions than answers. That is why any Warriors offer would likely include protections tied to his long-term health.

They’re not the only team watching. Miami has interest and the flexibility to make a clean offer. New York is sitting in the background, as always, waiting for the right moment. Chicago has the hometown angle and a roster that could shift around him. Detroit has young assets and patience.

But Golden State is different. They’re the only team in this group with a superstar on an expiring championship window. They’re the only franchise that could justify giving up core pieces right now to maximize whatever time is left in the Curry era.

For now, everything stops while Davis heals. He’s out for another week or so with the left calf strain.

If they open the phone lines, Golden State will have a choice to make. Keeping Kuminga and Draymond preserves the identity of the dynasty. Moving them for Davis is a full commitment to one last massive run with Curry.

It’s the kind of bet teams rarely get to make twice.