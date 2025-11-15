Anthony Davis Needs To Lose Weight For The Mavericks To Maximize His Trade Value

Teams want Anthony Davis slimmer before discussing any serious trade.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) poses for a photo during the Mavericks 2025 media day at the American Airlines Center.
The noise around Anthony Davis hasn’t slowed down over the last few days, and it just got louder. A new report from Ashish Mathur of Dallas Hoops Journal says several teams looking at a possible trade for the Dallas Mavericks star want him to drop weight before they feel comfortable making real offers.

It’s a rather bold claim for a star such as Davis, but right now, it fits the scenario. Dallas is in turmoil, and nothing has gone according to plan. And the franchise is trying to save this season, before it slips completely away.

The issues are not new, and they start from training camp.

The concerns didn’t start yesterday. They go back to training camp. Dallas listed Davis at 268 pounds, almost fifteen pounds heavier than his last year with the Lakers. That number raised flags inside the organization.

Conditioning was already a private topic in LA before the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade. There were even whispers that the Lakers briefly called Boston before Dallas appeared with a desperate, league-shaking offer.

Nine months later, the picture is worse. Dallas is 3–10 and sitting near the bottom of the West. Davis has played only five games because of a left calf injury. He has appeared in just 14 total since arriving. That explains why team governor Patrick Dumont has now asked for specific medical data before clearing him to return. Dumont already admitted that trading Doncic was a mistake.

With Nico Harrison gone and the franchise drifting toward a full teardown, every major conversation starts with Davis.

When he’s on the floor, the production still looks like Anthony Davis. He’s averaging 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks on 52 percent shooting. Those numbers are mediocre for a player like AD, but the talent is still there

The talent has never been the question with Davis. It’s always been his health and conditioning. And at this weight, teams aren’t convinced the mobility or durability will hold.

Multiple front offices believe he needs to slim down to get back the quickness that made him a nightmare on switches and in transition. Without that agility, he’s not the same defender. He doesn’t cover space the same way. And teams worry that carrying extra weight increases the risk of soft-tissue injuries, something Davis has battled for years.

With $54.1 million owed this season, $58.5 million next year, and a $62.8 million player option waiting in 2027–28, nobody is ignoring that risk.

Still, interest exists. Miami has the assets and has been monitoring the situation quietly. New York is the wild card, as the Knicks always keep one blockbuster in their back pocket. And Chicago, Davis’ hometown, is watching too.

For now, Dallas plans to meet with Rich Paul and Davis’ camp before deciding whether an in-season trade is the right move. But the bigger picture feels clearer every day. The Mavericks are heading toward a rebuild around Cooper Flagg. Davis is heading toward a crossroads. And the weight question — fair or not — has become the center of his market.

If Davis wants a fresh start, and if Dallas wants a real return, this issue won’t be brushed aside. It’s the hinge point for everything that comes next.

ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. 
