8 Most Disappointing NBA Stars After One Month Into The Season

One month into the 2025-26 NBA season, the league has once again shown its usual mix of surprises and standout performances, along with some drama. While some teams and young stars are on the rise, a few well-known players have struggled. They haven’t met the expectations set by their reputations due to injuries, poor performance, or a complete lack of impact.

As the season reaches the start of another month, the pressure is increasing. These eight players are not just popular names; they are key to their teams’ identity and future plans. Let’s dive into the eight most disappointing NBA players after only one month into the campaign.

1. Ja Morant

2025-26 Season Statistics: 18.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 8.1 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Once seen as a rising star in the league or possibly the face, Ja Morant has started the season looking far from the player he used to be. His rhythm seems off, his scoring efficiency has dropped significantly, and his decision-making has become erratic, which the Grizzlies cannot afford. The player is seemingly unsettled in Memphis, beefing with coaches, and can’t seem to get the drama out of the way.

The Grizzlies might be forced to continue building their team around Morant since the player’s trade market isn’t great, but his leadership and consistency are under the microscope. Memphis began the season hoping to recover from a disappointing year, but Morant’s inconsistent play has hindered their chances to string together wins. At 4-9, the Grizzlies are losing because their best player has played below par.

2. Klay Thompson

2025-26 Season Statistics: 8.8 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.9 APG, 0.3 PG, 0.3 BPG

Klay Thompson’s slow start has been one of the more disappointing facts for the Mavericks, who desperately need his shooting (32.5% FG, 30.2% 3-PT FG) and spacing to support a broken roster. His three-point accuracy has noticeably decreased, and the nights of effortless shooting that once defined him are becoming rare. Without reliable production from Thompson for a variety of factors, the Mavericks have fallen to a 3-10 season so far.

Defensively, Thompson’s decline is becoming harder to overlook. Opponents target him more frequently, and he seems unable to keep up with quicker wings. Out of all the things wrong with Dallas, including Kyrie Irving’s injury and Anthony Davis’ never-ending injury woes, Klay’s decline was been very sad to see. The future Hall of Famer has had to settle for the bench and we never though we would see that.

3. Zion Williamson

2025-26 Season Statistics: 22.8 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 4.6 APG, 2.0 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Few players entered the season under more pressure than Zion Williamson, and his early performance has left fans looking for the dominant, unstoppable version of him. While he still shows elite finishing skills when healthy, his conditioning remains a major concern. Williamson is once again injured after playing in only five games and fans might be done with him at this point.

Even before the injury, Zion’s mobility was inconsistent, and opponents took advantage of his slow rotations and lack of vertical challenges. As New Orleans tries to climb out of the bottom of the West (2-10 and in last place right now), Williamson’s inability to anchor both ends has become a significant hurdle. The talent is clear but we have to accept this will be another disappointing season for the former No. 1 overall pick.

4. Kawhi Leonard

2025-26 Season Statistics: 24.3 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 3.5 APG, 2.5 SPG, 0.7 BPG

Kawhi Leonard began the season healthy and ready for a comeback, but injuries crept up again. His scoring has been solid but his leadership or availability (only six games played) has not. The Clippers need him to take charge, yet he struggles to be impactful by keeping healthy and the Clippers’ poor 4-8 record reflects that.

Leonard can still perform well when he isn’t using the load management excuse, but the formidable presence he once brought is showing signs of decline. Coming off an offseason where under-the-table sponsorship deals are the focus, Kawhi should have come back to prove the narrative wrong but it seems his body can’t keep up anymore. For that reason, we have to say he has been a disappointing figure in the NBA.

5. Bradley Beal

2025-26 Season Statistics: 8.2 PPG, 0.8 RPG, 1.7 APG, 0.5 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Bradley Beal’s first month of the season was very ugly, with the veteran guard finding it hard to establish a rhythm alongside his star teammates with an embarrassing clip of 37.5% from the field and 36.8% from deep. His scoring declined both in volume and efficiency, but to make matters worse, he is out for the season due to a season-ending hip surgery that is required. Not the way Beal expected his new start in Los Angeles to be like.

What is said is the hope Clippers fans had. They had built their roster around the idea that Beal would raise their ceiling, not become a source of early-season frustration. The former All-Star might never be effective at a high level again, and this season might be the last chance he will get at trying to return to the form we expect from him.

6. Joel Embiid

2025-26 Season Statistics: 19.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 3.3 APG, 0.8 SPG, 1.5 BPG

Due to a ton of rust, Joel Embiid’s first month has been surprisingly lackluster. His scoring has been erratic (46.0% FG, 32.1% 3-PT FG), his conditioning questionable, and his overall impact doesn’t match the dominant standard he set in recent years. Embiid hasn’t been the offensive force Philadelphia needs and the numbers prove that. Oh, and he has also dealt with injuries again with only six games played so far.

While he remains elite at times, he has been neutralized more than usual, and the dominance that was once his hallmark has looked inconsistent. The Sixers’ hopes depend on Embiid returning to his peak form, but so far, he appears to be a star trying to prove his knees aren’t shot. Right now, it seems he won’t be able to be effective ever again, and the Sixers have to focus their entire future on Tyrese Maxey and V.J. Edgecombe as a result.

7. Jaren Jackson Jr.

2025-26 Season Statistics: 17.2 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 1.3 APG, 0.5 SPG, 1.4 BPG

Ja Morant’s issues are well-documented, but Jaren Jackson Jr. was expected to take on a bigger offensive role this season. However, his performance has been notably inconsistent with only 12.2 field-goal attempts per game, his lowest since the 2020-21 season. His efficiency has dropped as he takes tougher shots, and his lack of aggression on the boards continues to frustrate the Grizzlies’ coaching staff.

Memphis will likely keep their big in their long-term plans, especially with Morant struggling, but he has yet to make a lasting impact. The former Defensive Player of the Year candidate looks unexpectedly hesitant when it comes to impacting the paint as well. Without the strong defensive presence Jackson usually provides (along with Ja’s poor play), the Grizzlies’ identity is no longer there.

8. D’Angelo Russell

2025-26 Season Statistics: 12.2 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 4.8 APG, 0.6 SPG, 0.2 BPG

D’Angelo Russell’s first month has highlighted the same issues that have followed him throughout his career: streaky shooting (38.3% FG, 24.2% 3-PT FG), defensive lapses, and inconsistent control of the offense. The Mavericks entered the season hoping he could offer stability as their lead guard while Kyrie Irving rehabs, but he has fluctuated between being invisible and actively harmful.

When his jump shot isn’t dropping, his impact is greatly diminished. On defense, Russell continues to be a liability. Opposing guards often target him, and his awareness in off-ball situations remains a problem. The Mavs have struggled because their two best players are hurt and Klay Thompson has been putrid, but we have to look at Russell as another main reason why.