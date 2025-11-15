NBA Trade Idea: Blockbuster Swap Deal Sees Ja Morant Arrive In Chicago

The situation with Ja Morant in Memphis has reached a new low as the issues surrounding him are beginning to overshadow everything else. His performance has dropped significantly (18.9 PPG on 35.2% FG and 16.7% 3-PT FG), his usual intensity has faded, and his recent criticism of the coaching staff has raised concerns about his commitment. No matter what Morant has publicly stated, he clearly isn’t happy.

The Grizzlies are off to a 4-9 start, looking more like a team headed for the lottery than one competing in the West. This has increased the pressure on the organization and Memphis hoped Morant would lead a turnaround, but instead, things have worsened.

Amid this turmoil, insiders believe Morant’s time with the Grizzlies may be running out. We have a team in mind that could use Ja’s superstar abilities, and they are the 6-5 Chicago Bulls.

They are becoming one of the league’s most exciting young teams, thanks to the skills of Josh Giddey and Nikola Vucevic, and we propose what a surprising trade could involve and why both teams might be closer than ever to making a move.

Let’s dive into this proposed blockbuster swap deal that gives Chicago one of the most dynamic backcourts in recent memory.

Proposed Trade Details

Chicago Bulls Receive: Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Coby White, Patrick Williams, Isaac Okoro, 2030 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick, 2029 second-round pick, 2030 second-round pick, 2031 second-round pick

Chicago Bulls Become A Playoff Contender In The East

The Chicago Bulls have changed from a lottery side into a potential playoff team this season. This transformation comes from improved teamwork and a better balance between offense and defense. Their offense is clicking with Josh Giddey leading the line and this gives Billy Donovan more options for lineups and pace.

With a stronger identity, backed by smarter perimeter rotations, the Bulls are winning more close games that they used to lose. It also helps that Nikola Vucevic has been in All-Star form this season and doesn’t seem to be declining just yet.

With Morant on board, the Bulls will be more than getting better and more about becoming a real playoff contender in a wide-open East.

If they add Morant, the Bulls could secure a top-four seed and become a tough opponent for any East contender in the playoffs. Chicago would move from a win-now-but-not-quite contender plan to a clear playoff window with Morant in his prime.

For a franchise that has spent years struggling to find a star they want to build around, this change is perfect. They also won’t have the best of luck in the upcoming free agency periods in all likelihood, so this is their chance to strike big.

Memphis Grizzlies Start Their Rebuild ASAP

With their window closed and their early-season play showing more problems than easy fixes, the Memphis Grizzlies may need to start a complete rebuild. The drama needs to end and the roster doesn’t fit together in a way that suggests they can compete soon.

That’s why a trade makes sense for them. Coby White joins as a scoring guard whose growth is evident over the past few seasons.

He’s efficient (20.4 PPG on 37.0% 3-PT FG last season), improving as a playmaker (4.5 APG), and can lead an offense without needing to dominate the ball. Not to mention, he has significantly fewer off-court issues than Morant.

At the same time, Patrick Williams (8.1 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 40.5% 3-Pt FG) gives Memphis the defensive-minded forward they have needed. His skill in guarding multiple positions, making open shots, and supporting both ends of the court fits well with a team starting a new chapter.

Along with a collection of draft picks, the Grizzlies gain the ability to rebuild on their terms with plenty of young talent including Jaren Jackson Jr, the two newcomers, and players like GG Jackson, Jaylen Wells, and Zach Edey.

Who Wins The Trade?

In the end, this deal creates a unique situation where both teams get what they need. The Chicago Bulls acquire a true superstar in Ja Morant, someone who can quickly have an impact and make them a top-four seed in the East. By pairing Morant with Giddey and Vucevic, Chicago can become must-watch television again.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies succeed by starting up a rebuild that was long overdue. Adding Coby White and Patrick Williams brings them two young, promising players who fit their future much better than the current roster ever did. The extra draft picks improve their long-term options, allowing Memphis to explore new opportunities while keeping a solid foundation.

Choosing a “winner” depends on how you look at it: Chicago wins in the short term by getting the best player in the trade, but Memphis may ultimately succeed in the long run if their young players develop as expected. But one thing is for sure: Memphis must move on from Morant and Chicago needs a player of his skills right away.