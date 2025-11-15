Ja Morant Exits Game After Six Minutes Against Cavaliers

After just six minutes in today’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Grizzlies star Ja Morant left the court early and headed straight for the locker room. Minutes later, it was revealed that the young point guard would not return to the game after experiencing left calf soreness.

obviously no way to know for sure but it seems pretty likely this was the play Ja Morant got hurt on https://t.co/rE7NypUCc0 pic.twitter.com/ib8FEPYrU9 — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) November 15, 2025

Morant recorded seven points, one rebound, and two assists before exiting, leaving Memphis to try and steal a win on the road without their leading star. Going forward, they’ll have to lean on Jaren Jackson Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope off the bench to keep up with the competition. The Grizzlies went on to score 61 points in the first half, but it was hard for fans to celebrate with growing concerns about No. 12.

As of now, there is no word on how long Ja will be out, but it doesn’t seem serious. Early expectations are that he’ll be listed as day-to-day. Fortunately, the Grizzlies have some time off before their next game against the Spurs on Tuesday, providing hope that Morant could be ready for that crucial matchup. Even his full return, however, won’t fix the problems plaguing this team.

At 4-9, it’s been a disaster season for Memphis, with no signs of improvement. After losing key players like Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane, the team is a shell of what it used to be on both ends of the floor.

Currently 12th in the West, the Grizzlies are trending toward a bottom-five finish. Beyond their lack of depth and team identity, the biggest issue is Ja Morant himself.

Once seen as one of the NBA’s premier young stars, Morant has fallen hard following a string of off-court controversies. From flashing red laser pointers at opposing players to threatening teenagers, his behavior became a distraction and likely played a major role in the team’s collapse.

The latest incident involves an altercation with head coach Tuomas Iisalo. After Iisalo challenged him in the locker room, Morant reportedly lashed out and was suspended one game as a result.

Now, after serving that suspension and attempting to repair his image, Ja is still struggling to return to form. He hasn’t made an All-Star team in two seasons, and his numbers are down across the board: 18.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game on 35.2 percent shooting, including just 16.7 percent from three.

Whether this latest injury is a minor setback or a sign of deeper trouble, Ja has a lot of work ahead. To salvage the Grizzlies’ season, he’ll need to elevate his game and stay healthy while avoiding further controversy.

That’s easier said than done, but the talent is still there. If Morant can lock in and focus on basketball, Memphis may still have a chance to make some noise in the West.

The pressure is mounting in Memphis, and Ja Morant’s next steps will determine how this season plays out. For now, the Grizzlies can only hope his latest setback is brief. If Morant can return quickly, stay locked in, and lead by example, there’s still time to change the narrative. But if not, Memphis may be facing its harshest reset yet.