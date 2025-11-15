NBA Asks Lakers Staff To Surrender Cell Phones In Ongoing Gambling Probe

The NBA’s illegal gambling probe has reached the Los Angeles Lakers. According to The Athletic, league officials have contacted multiple teams, including the Lakers, as part of an expanded investigation following last month’s federal charges against Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups.

“The NBA has asked multiple teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, to hand over documents and other property as part of its investigation into illegal sports gambling,” The Athletic reported. “Six league sources told The Athletic the league, under scrutiny from Congress, is seeking new information based on the federal charges brought last month by the Department of Justice.”

Rozier and Billups were both arrested and exposed by the FBI for their involvement in an illegal gambling scheme, and now the NBA wants to follow up. For starters, the league is targeting at least 10 employees within the Lakers organization, and some have already been cooperating.

“Investigators are expected to seek documents, including cell phones and phone records, from at least 10 Lakers employees,” the report added. “Per league sources, Lakers assistant trainer Mike Mancias and executive administrator Randy Mims are among the employees who are already cooperating and who voluntarily handed their cell phones over to investigators.”

The Lakers have a special interest in this case, given the charges filed against Damon Jones, a former NBA player and LeBron James’s former shooting coach. Jones allegedly used his inside information to share team secrets with bettors, essentially rigging the system for his own profit.

Of course, this operation goes well beyond just one individual. Including Jones, Billups, and Rozier, at least 30 people were arrested in connection with the scheme, despite the NBA previously finding no credible evidence of wrongdoing.

This scandal is a stain on the NBA brand, especially with multiple teams reportedly involved. According to The Athletic, even the Orlando Magic are tied up in the scheme, despite not having been contacted directly by the Department of Justice.

“A ‘regularly starting player’ for the Magic told a gambler that the team planned to ‘tank,’ or sit its starters, in an April 2023 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The gambler allegedly sold the information to other known bettors to place bets against the Magic.”

With their reputation at stake, it’s no surprise the NBA is stepping in with an internal investigation. The scope of the operation is much larger than anyone anticipated, and the league is now trying to root out any remaining bad actors.

Whatever else the league discovers, it won’t change what’s already underway. The NBA is reportedly planning rule changes around team injury reporting in response to the fallout from the scandal. Stricter protocols are expected soon regarding how and when teams disclose health information for players.

Ultimately, the NBA is still in the early stages of its investigation, but the damage has already been done. With federal charges, internal probes, and congressional oversight now in the mix, the league has no choice but to re-evaluate its protocols. If more teams and players are found to be involved, this could become one of the most damaging scandals in league history.