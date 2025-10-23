LeBron James Was Unaware His Former Teammate Was Profitting From Intel About His Injuries

LeBron James has been unexpectedly pulled into another off-court controversy. According to a report from The Athletic, Damon Jones, a longtime friend and personal trainer of LeBron’s, allegedly shared private information about the Lakers star with gamblers during the 2022-23 season, just days after James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

“Damon Jones, who had restricted access to the Lakers during the 2022-23 season to work with LeBron James, is alleged to have shared non-public information about James with gamblers just days after James set the league’s all-time scoring record,” wrote Dan Woike of The Athletic. “Jones, a friend of James who was not an employee of the Lakers, sold or tried to profit from non-public information so that others could bet on it.”

The allegations against Jones have sent shockwaves through the NBA community, especially given his long-standing relationship with LeBron. Jones, who previously played with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, has been part of his inner circle for years and often worked closely with him during private training sessions. While Jones was not officially employed by the Lakers, his proximity to the team through LeBron granted him limited access behind the scenes, which is now at the center of the investigation. Fortunately, James has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

“A league source with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic that James was unaware that Jones shared information about his playing status,” added Woike. “The Lakers declined to comment when reached by The Athletic.”

On Thursday, Jones was one of three people arrested by the FBI in connection with a federal investigation into illegal sports betting and rigged poker games. During his brief and limited access to the Lakers, he allegedly used his insider knowledge to leak information about players’ health and availability.

During a game on February 9, just days after LeBron passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, James was ruled out with ankle soreness that provided the perfect opportunity. Jones was one of the first to find out that LeBron would not play, and he used that information to place large bets.

LeBron obviously could not have known what was happening, but it’s a sad reminder of the lengths some will go to for personal gain.

Chauncey Billups is another example, as he was exposed for his alleged involvement with the same operation, which is reportedly tied to organized crime. He now faces charges of wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy over a poker scheme that defrauded victims out of millions.

There’s also Terry Rozier, who allegedly rigged his own games by faking injuries. The scheme reportedly generated tens of thousands of dollars in profits for Rozier, but now he faces possible federal indictment at 31 years old.

As the investigation continues and the justice system closes in, more details are expected to emerge about the scope of this operation. For now, at least, we can rest easy knowing that the game’s biggest star remains unconnected to this illegal underground gambling ring.

In the end, this scandal highlights how deeply gambling has infiltrated professional sports. While LeBron James’ integrity appears intact, the growing number of names tied to betting controversies paints a troubling picture for the league and its future.