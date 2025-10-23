NBA Players Get A Warning When They Speak Out Against LeBron James

Jeff Teague says criticizing LeBron James comes with consequences. During a recent episode of his podcast, the former NBA guard claimed that anyone who speaks negatively about LeBron eventually gets a phone call from his camp telling them to ease up.

“Anytime you say anything bad about LeBron, people call you and say, ‘Hey man, leave LeBron alone,’” Teague said on Club520. “I’m talking about it’s some real people be like, ‘You a little too funny.’”

Teague went on to explain that LeBron’s circle is highly influential within league circles and keeps tabs on what’s said about him.

“Ain’t nothing getting by them. Their whole camp, they run the league,” Teague added.

As one of the all-time greats, LeBron James naturally has a lot of power in the NBA. That power has built up over 22 seasons to the point where his influence is second to none. Even his inner circle holds massive sway, and Teague says they often use it to silence any criticism that might damage LeBron’s image.

Of course, the former NBA point guard speaks from experience on that subject. When he recently claimed that LeBron took steroids during his Heat days, he later walked it back after receiving massive public backlash.

We don’t know what forced Teague to retract his words, but it’s possible that someone in LeBron’s camp pressured him to set the record straight. Either way, that day he found out what happens when you speak ill of the King.

After 22 years in the NBA and a résumé that includes four MVPs and four championships, LeBron has worked hard to build a certain image, and he’ll do whatever it takes to protect it. The only question is, how far is he willing to go?

With a clean track record and reputation for excellence, James is already considered one of the sport’s top role models. Still, his hands aren’t entirely clean. What often gets lost on fans are the quiet, calculated moves behind the scenes that help him shape public perception and control his own narrative.

With a team that includes Rich Paul, Maverick Carter, and others, LeBron has the personnel in place to make life very difficult for his critics both on and off the court. For those outside his immediate reach, he isn’t afraid to confront them directly and challenge them face to face.

That’s what happened with Stephen A. Smith last season, but it was only a small glimpse into LeBron’s ability to control the story. As the most influential player in the game, he has countless ways to ensure his legacy is remembered exactly how he wants it to be.

For any player daring enough to challenge him, they’ll quickly learn just how far LeBron’s influence can reach. With unlimited resources and one of the most powerful inner circles in sports, it’s no wonder most players think twice before speaking against him.

Love him or hate him, LeBron James has built an empire around himself that few athletes in history can rival. His reach extends beyond basketball, and while that power has made him untouchable in many ways, it also leaves him open to questions about how much control one man should really have over the game.