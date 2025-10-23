Draymond Green Reveals Why He Blocked Warriors From Trading For Lauri Markkanen

Draymond Green revealed he advised the Warriors not to trade for Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen last summer.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Lauri Markkanen Warriors
Oct 22, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Draymond Green revealed that he advised the Golden State Warriors not to trade for Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen. Speaking with The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, the veteran forward said he told general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and owner Joe Lacob last summer not to pursue the deal, warning them about Utah’s steep asking price and Danny Ainge’s reputation for winning trades.

“I’m a big fan of [Markkanen’s] game,” Green said. “But I think if you want to do something so huge, you’d better be certain that this is the move. You usually don’t win those things against Danny Ainge. I look at history.”

Markkanen is the type of asset most teams would pay a premium for, but the Warriors resisted the urge to trade for him. Heeding Green’s advice, they turned down the opportunity to keep their core intact. In return, Draymond has given the Warriors his full trust to maintain the perfect competitive balance.

“That’s one of the beautiful things about having this organization,” Green said. “We’re not sitting here like, ‘Yo, give away everything because we don’t give a f— about what this thing looks like in 10 years.’ We do. And so I think it’s only fair to Mike that he’s given a future, too. It’s important to do it the way that we’ve done it. We found a good balance where we can compete and possibly win now and yet still have that flexibility and resources for the future.”

On paper, Lauri Markkanen has the potential to thrive on the Warriors. At 7’0” and 240 pounds, he has the ideal size for his position and pairs it with elite scoring ability. Last season, in 47 games, he averaged 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game on 42.3% shooting for the Jazz.

Best of all, at just 28 years old, Markkanen is only entering his prime after years of strong play in Utah. That means he’s someone who could help the Warriors long after Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler have retired.

Despite the upside Markkanen brings, Draymond wasn’t convinced he was worth the price. For a trade that big, the Warriors would have to be sure it would help them improve. Of course, Green wasn’t buying it. For him, it wasn’t about who they’d get, but what they’d lose in the process.

We’ve seen it before when teams give up everything to chase a star, only to fall short in the end. With Curry entering his twilight years, Green was determined not to let his team make the same mistake. Before the Warriors could give up their future in a major trade for Markkanen, he shut the idea down and doubled down on continuity as the key to sustained success.

In the end, Draymond Green’s comments show why he’s become the emotional and vocal anchor of the Warriors dynasty. Even as his career winds down, his leadership and understanding of long-term team building remain vital. For Draymond, it’s about ensuring the Warriors can keep winning for years to come.

Nico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. 
